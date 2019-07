A Florida man was recovering on Tuesday after he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Friday that rapidly spread across one of his arms.

Tyler “TK” King, of Santa Rosa Beach, was going about “an average day,” when he was infected with the bacteria called Vibrio Vulnificus, he wrote in a viral Facebook post that included pictures of his large rash.

“I had my morning smoothie and did some light exercise. I made my way down to an area on 30A to do a photoshoot,” he said. “We started with a short paddle across a dune lake to get some cool pictures. I NEVER got into the water.”