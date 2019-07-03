< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story416111639" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="VIDEO_PLAYER_STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416111639" data-article-version="1.0">Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July</h1>
</header> Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 12:16PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 12:15PM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 12:19PM CDT HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Fourth of July means parades, barbecue, patriotic decorations and, of course, fireworks. Sadly, it also means trauma doctors see a spike in injuries.

Dr. Chad Wilson, associate professor of surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and associate trauma director at Harris Health System's Ben Taub Hospital, shared safety suggestions to keep you and your family safe this holiday.

Safety tips

Always have adult supervision
Use eye protection
Maintain distance once fireworks are lit
Keep a fire extinguisher handy
Do not alter or relight fireworks
Do not wear loose clothing
Do not consume alcohol
Only light fireworks where the law permits
Many injuries that occur are burns 
If a burn is small and looks similar to a sunburn, wash it with cold water and apply light dressing
If the area bubbles or is a waxy texture, visit the emergency room For eye injuries, wash out with water and do not put anything on it. Avoid scratching/rubbing the area
Teach children fireworks safety More Health Stories Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while going about 'an average day,' not entering water By Amy Lieu
Posted Jul 02 2019 08:25PM CDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 07:26AM CDT

A Florida man was recovering on Tuesday after he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Friday that rapidly spread across one of his arms.

Tyler "TK" King, of Santa Rosa Beach, was going about "an average day," when he was infected with the bacteria called Vibrio Vulnificus, he wrote in a viral Facebook post that included pictures of his large rash. I had my morning smoothie and did some light exercise. I made my way down to an area on 30A to do a photoshoot," he said. "We started with a short paddle across a dune lake to get some cool pictures. I NEVER got into the water. Britain's 'hairiest baby' needs her hair cut at least once a month, mom claims

Posted Jul 02 2019 02:26PM CDT

Britain's "hairiest baby" has turned six-months-old and has already had seven haircuts.

Vienna Bellingham stunned doctors with her long locks when she was born to mother Jemma, 27. And the tot's hair has continued to grow at an unprecedented rate that has meant, despite her tender age, she has already needed several trims.

Jemma, a hairstylist from Plymouth, Devon, England, has revealed she has cut Vienna's hair seven times - and has never seen anyone's grow so fast. She delivered her daughter the next day.

"I had a great labor," Gray said, "I didn't notice any problems until the nurse went to go pull out the epidural string... 