<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story420434081" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420434081" data-article-version="1.0">Face and body lifts for sagging skin using threads that dissolve</h1>
</header> 26 2019 10:15AM CDT CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420434081_420433822_189904",video:"588414",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Threads%2520that%2520dissolve%2520and%2520lift%2520skin%2520are%2520a%2520new%2520way%2520to%2520get%2520a%2520face%2520or%2520body%2520lift%2521",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_588414_1800.mp4?Expires=1658762127&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=t_JtQ9OFMdUzbtAp0WRbFlsbDEo",eventLabel:"Thread%20lifts%20for%20sagging%20skin-420433822",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhealth%2Fface-and-body-lifts-for-sagging-skin-using-threads-that-dissolve"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:melissa.wilson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/health/face-and-body-lifts-for-sagging-skin-using-threads-that-dissolve">Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:20AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-420434081"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:15AM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:33AM CDT</span></p>
</div> "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420434081-420433807" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/26/Thread_lifts_for_sagging_skin_0_7551391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420434081" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX 26 Houston</strong> - Thousands of people go "under the knife" to get a more youthful appearance every year. Now a fairly new trend called threading has gotten its own lift, by using even higher tech, FDA-approved threads.</p> <p>It's called an HD/PDO thread lift and is the new gold standard of high-definition threads.</p> <p>We caught up with three local women at Renew Body Contouring and Medical Spa, who were looking for a fresh new look and underwent the procedure on a quick lunch break!</p> <p>There, we met Dr. Arash Kalantari, the CEO of Med Results. He traveled from Hollywood to introduce the technique to the Houston market, through Renew.</p> <p>Mireya Marache says she has hopes the procedure will make her look younger and more beautiful.</p> <p>"I am very excited and very nervous about it," she laughs.</p> <p>Amber Robertson, who is a registered nurse with Renew Body Contouring and Medical Spa explains what's going to happen during her procedure.</p> <p>"As you age, you have fat pads under your eyes that atrophy and move around a little bit, so what we're going to do is put the barbed threads in here to give a smooth transition from under the eyes to the cheek-area and correct the jowls and marionette lines and pull the jaw line back," says Amber. She says the threads will eventually dissolve.</p> <p>The owner of Renew, Katina Kearns, says the technique can also be performed on the neck, arms, breasts, buttocks, even knees.</p> <p>"They're a better result for me with my patients, than fillers. I love fillers to add volume to the face, but what happens, when you travel and have a lot of fillers, your face starts to look more round, but keep adding fillers and a heart shaped face becomes a completely round face," states Katina.</p> <p>Dr. Kalantari is offering advice to help workers at Renew perfect the procedure. He says it adds a one-two punch.</p> <p>"They can lift the skin, thanks to the barb technology, and they can also enhance the quality of the skin after the barb, by producing more collagen and elastin for the skin," explains Dr. Kalantari. Those tiny barbs are made to irritate the inner layer of skin just enough to prompt it to produce more collagen, making the area look tighter and firmer.</p> <p>Kelly Anzilotti says she first had threading done to lift her cheeks and was so happy with the results, she came back to have the area around her mouth treated.</p> <p>"We did one side of the face first so that you could see the results, one done and one not and you could really see the difference. I was very pleased so came back for area around my mouth," she smiles.</p> <p>Christine Grace also had a thread lift, hoping to reduce crows feet around her eyes and to lift her jawline.</p> <p>"It started drooping, gave me a much squarer face and with the threads pulled it right up and I'm very pleased," says Christine.</p> <p>She says her husband immediately noticed the difference and says it's the best money she could have spent. Plus, she says it just makes her feel better about herself.</p> <p>"It gives me much more self-confidence, everything's great, I'm happier, you feel inside how you look outside is how I see it," says Christine.</p> <p>The three patients we talked to describe it as a painless procedure and explain they could only feel a little pressure.</p> <p>Mireya was anxious to see her results. She says she think it looks beautiful and amazing. There are instant results that we could see from the lift, but she won't see the final results for a few months, once the collagen plumps-up the area.</p> <p>Dr. Kalantari says there's only a slight chance for bruising, with no downtime necessary. The procedure can range anywhere between $500 to thousands, depending which or how many body parts. Some have blue lines that indicate if they're wet. Now Pampers is introducing a new line of diapers called Lumi. You'll be able to get real-time alerts sent to your phone, wherever you are, updating you about" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Smart' diapers alert you when your baby is wet</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 03:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Diapers have already become so advanced. Some have blue lines that indicate if they're wet. Now Pampers is introducing a new line of diapers called Lumi. You'll be able to get real-time alerts sent to your phone, wherever you are, updating you about your baby's sleep and if your baby's diaper is wet.</p><p>Pampers told us that a nearby video camera paired with an activity sensor in the diaper will do all the work. The goal is to help parents understand their child's unique patterns and habits, which can make it easier to set a feeding and sleep routine.</p><p>"Something like this we have no long-term studies, we have no idea what this could do," Dr. Cathy Ward of Big Apple Pediatrics said. "What are we potentially exposing their reproductive DNA to? It's right there in the diaper, next to their ovaries, next to the sperm. What are we doing to the reproductive DNA?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/swimmer-dies-after-contracting-rare-brain-eating-amoeba-at-nc-water-park" title="Swimmer dies after contracting rare brain-eating amoeba at NC water park" data-articleId="420398210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/06/22/Brain_eating_amoeba__What_you_need_to_kn_0_1476165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/06/22/Brain_eating_amoeba__What_you_need_to_kn_0_1476165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/06/22/Brain_eating_amoeba__What_you_need_to_kn_0_1476165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/06/22/Brain_eating_amoeba__What_you_need_to_kn_0_1476165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/06/22/Brain_eating_amoeba__What_you_need_to_kn_0_1476165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brain-eating amoeba: What you need to know" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Swimmer dies after contracting rare brain-eating amoeba at NC water park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 02:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A person died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba from a water park in North Carolina, according to the state's health department.</p><p>The person got sick after swimming at Fantasy Lake Water Park in Cumberland County on July 12.</p><p>Samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the person's illness was caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/anti-vaccination-movement-creating-disease-outbreak-hotspots" title="Anti-vaccination movement creating disease outbreak hotspots" data-articleId="419498274" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/Anti_vaccination_movement_creating_disea_0_7524858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/Anti_vaccination_movement_creating_disea_0_7524858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/Anti_vaccination_movement_creating_disea_0_7524858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/Anti_vaccination_movement_creating_disea_0_7524858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/Anti_vaccination_movement_creating_disea_0_7524858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Doctors in Texas are worried the anti-vaccination movement could create a widespread disease outbreak. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anti-vaccination movement creating disease outbreak hotspots</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Kendall, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Doctors in Texas are worried the anti-vaccination movement could create a widespread disease outbreak. </p><p>In fact, the Texas Department of State Health Services said the number of children exempt from vaccines in schools rose 14 percent last year. Although, the Texas Department of State Health Services says the exemption rate is actually 12 percent instead of the 14 percent mentioned by the Texas Medical Association. </p><p>What's even more concerning to local doctors is that exempt students tend to be grouped together. For example, 46 percent of students at the Waldorf School in Austin haven't been vaccinated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 