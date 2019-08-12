< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424617231" data-article-version="1.0">Every 7 seconds a child is bullied in the United States</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424617231" data-article-version="1.0">Every 7 seconds a child is bullied in the United States</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424617231" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Every 7 seconds a child is bullied in the United States&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/every-7-seconds-a-child-is-bullied-in-the-united-states" data-title="Every 7 seconds a child is bullied in the United States" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/every-7-seconds-a-child-is-bullied-in-the-united-states" addthis:title="Every 7 seconds a child is bullied in the United States"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424617231.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424617231");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424617231_423491035_143384"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424617231_423491035_143384";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423491035","video":"594074","title":"Dark%20Secrets%3A%20Crime%20Stoppers%20brings%20awareness%20to%20bullying%20to%20help%20youth%20address%20the%20problem","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%27%20Denise%20Middleton","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2FDark_Secrets__Crime_Stoppers_brings_awar_0_7588796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2FDark_Secrets__Crime_Stoppers_brings_awareness_to_594074_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660272284%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Db4stXyEsau5jG8p9aChw4tJBoSg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhealth%2Fevery-7-seconds-a-child-is-bullied-in-the-united-states"}},"createDate":"Aug 12 2019 09:44PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424617231_423491035_143384",video:"594074",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Dark_Secrets__Crime_Stoppers_brings_awar_0_7588796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2527%2520Denise%2520Middleton",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/12/Dark_Secrets__Crime_Stoppers_brings_awareness_to_594074_1800.mp4?Expires=1660272284&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=b4stXyEsau5jG8p9aChw4tJBoSg",eventLabel:"Dark%20Secrets%3A%20Crime%20Stoppers%20brings%20awareness%20to%20bullying%20to%20help%20youth%20address%20the%20problem-423491035",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhealth%2Fevery-7-seconds-a-child-is-bullied-in-the-united-states"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424617231"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 09:44PM CDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424617231" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Every 7 seconds a child is bullied. It's a serious problem affecting so many of our youth. <br /> In fact, nearly 75% of school shootings have been linked to harassment and bullying.</p> <p>Bullying is a form of youth violence that's become far too common. <br /> According to the CDC, 1 in 5 high school students reported being bullied on school property in the last year.<br /> Crime Stoppers of Houston is working to address the issue by teaming up with the Mental Health foundation of West Michigan to create awareness and help students through a program called Be Nice.</p> <p>Elementary school children are at the age when life should be care-free, happy, healthy and fun. It's when they learn how to make friends, grow and gain confidence. But it's also when they're learning how to deal with a problem most parents think wouldn’t happen this early on.</p> <p>In a classroom Jenna Fondren asks, “ Has anyone in this room ever been bullied? I have . . . has anyone. Slowly hands go up as kids as young as 7- years-old, bravely admit they've been teased and pushed around.</p> <p>Jenna Fondren is the Safe Schools Institute Manager for Crime Stoppers of Houston, “The younger kids are definitely struggling with bullying, feeling left out. A lot of kids feel like they're not good enough or that they're not being accepted for who they are.”</p> <p>It's a something very few students are willing to discuss, but Jenna is giving the children at the Burnett Bayland Park a chance to open up and talk about it. She explains that bullying and mental health are two huge topics and the Be Nice program encompasses both of topics</p> <p>Using a book called "One", Jenna reads examples of bullying to help young kids learn how to notice and address the problem. And gives them time to ask questions. </p> <p>One student asks, “Is it true if somebody bullies you, it can make you kill yourself?”</p> <p>The possibility of young children taking their lives is a harsh reality.Jenna says. “We're starting to hear the word suicide a lot more. I'm hearing kids say suicide as young as 3rd and 4th grade.”</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/facebook-instant/bullying-prevention">More bullying prevention tips</a></p> <p>And as kids get older, the bullying only gets worse.</p> <p>“We're seeing a huge shift in just behavior and how they act and how ruthless kids are becoming at a really young age.” Jenna explains.</p> <p>Crime Stoppers reports that 11% of Houston students didn’t go to school at least one day because they felt unsafe and among middle school students 45% are bullied on school property, and 24% report cyberbullying.</p> <p>Many schools are struggling with trying to figure out how to combat bullying and social media in the same space. </p> <p>With an older group of students, Jenna shares a 20 minute video that covers real life situations teens often face. Jenna says the video combines bullying and the social media effects and that students connect to the program, “What a lot of these kids have expressed to me is when they are feeling suicidal, there's like guilt and shame that's attached to it and they feel like something's wrong with them.” </p> <p> Whether it's physical, verbal, social or cyber, bullying can affect all children and impact their overall mental health. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"33918518" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/healthworks/study-looks-at-personalized-treatment-for-high-blood-pressure-in-children" title="Study looks at personalized treatment for high blood pressure in children" data-articleId="424742669" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Study_looks_at_personalized_treatment_fo_0_7604725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Study_looks_at_personalized_treatment_fo_0_7604725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Study_looks_at_personalized_treatment_fo_0_7604725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Study_looks_at_personalized_treatment_fo_0_7604725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Study_looks_at_personalized_treatment_fo_0_7604725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study looks at personalized treatment for high blood pressure in children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than a million children in the US have high blood pressure, and the rate is on the rise.</p><p>But a lack of research about how to treat it has left doctors trying to make their best guess on which medicine to prescribe.</p><p>Dr. Joyce Samuel, a pediatric nephrologist with UTHealth and UT Physicians, is making big strides in that field.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/washing-or-rinsing-raw-chicken-puts-you-at-risk-for-illness-says-usda-study" title="Washing or rinsing raw chicken puts you at risk for illness, says USDA study" data-articleId="424737973" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/raw%20chicken_1566321974226.png_7604786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Washing or rinsing raw chicken puts you at risk for illness, says USDA study</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 12:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 12:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Individuals are putting themselves at risk for illness when they wash or rinse raw poultry says a study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.</p><p>Mindy Brashears, the USDA's Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, joined FOX 5 Tuesday and said the major cross-contamination concerns are focused around the sink where the chicken is washed. Brashears said it is important to both clean and sanitize areas of the kitchen that any part of the chicken came in contact with.</p><p>The USDA is recommending three easy options to help prevent illness when preparing poultry, or meat, in your home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/man-recovering-after-alligator-bite" title="Man recovers after alligator nearly bites off hand" data-articleId="424693878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_recovering_after_alligator_bite_0_7602959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_recovering_after_alligator_bite_0_7602959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_recovering_after_alligator_bite_0_7602959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_recovering_after_alligator_bite_0_7602959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Man_recovering_after_alligator_bite_0_7602959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man recovers after alligator nearly bites off hand</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 06:35AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An alligator hunter was looking to catch his next ferocious beast, but instead of snagging an 11-foot gator, the gator was almost the kiss of death.</p><p>Justin Perchalski is at Orlando Regional Medical Center recovering. His family says he is up walking around and still has function in his hand -- practically a miracle, after what they say happened.</p><p>“I don’t think he’ll be doing alligator hunting much anymore,” says Justin''s brother, Ryan Perchalski. “The bones are turned to mush, obviously with an 11-foot alligator.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/healthworks/study-looks-at-personalized-treatment-for-high-blood-pressure-in-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/Study_looks_at_personalized_treatment_fo_0_7604725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Study_looks_at_personalized_treatment_fo_0_20190820163554"/> </figure> <h3>Study looks at personalized treatment for high blood pressure in children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/2019-houston-restaurant-weeks-amerigo-s-grille"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Amerigo__0_7604715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Amerigo__0_20190820163359"/> </figure> <h3>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - Amerigo's Grille</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/2019-houston-restaurant-weeks-common-bond-cafe-bakery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/20/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Common_B_0_7604624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Common_B_0_20190820164324"/> </figure> <h3>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - Common Bond Café & Bakery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/runaway-air-mattresses-take-flight-during-outdoor-movie-event-in-denver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mattressestakeflight_1566323015218_7604800_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mattressestakeflight_1566323015218-402429.png"/> </figure> <h3>Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 