News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> Can Dance' returns to FOX 26</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/wine-food-week-in-the-woodlands"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_7345349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/wine-food-week-in-the-woodlands">Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/health/anderson-s-got-talent-md-anderson-employees-show-off-talents"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_7350687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anderson's Got Talent: MD Anderson employees show off talents"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/health/anderson-s-got-talent-md-anderson-employees-show-off-talents">Anderson's Got Talent: MD Anderson employees show off talents</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/memorial_1559668482654_7350952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis">Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/entertainment/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-returns-to-fox-26">'So You Think You Can Dance' returns to FOX 26</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/wine-food-week-in-the-woodlands">Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/health/anderson-s-got-talent-md-anderson-employees-show-off-talents">Anderson's Got Talent: MD Anderson employees show off talents</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis">Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/money/your-money/tellinga-turns-excitement-of-art-personal-letters-into-a-moneymaker">Tellinga turns excitement of art, personal letters into a moneymaker</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba">Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410744838" data-article-version="1.0">Anderson's Got Talent: MD Anderson employees show off talents</h1> </header> 04 2019 11:55AM CDT <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:melissa.wilson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/health/anderson-s-got-talent-md-anderson-employees-show-off-talents">Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410744838"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:55AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410744838" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX 26 Houston</strong> - MD Anderson Cancer Center employees work hard to fight cancer. It's serious business, but employees took a moment during their Employee Appreciation Month to show-off their talents and dedicate their performances to the patients they take care of. They held a talent show called "Anderson's Got Talent!"</p> <p>The Houston Dynamo's Diesel and the Sugar Land Skeeter's Swatson help fire-up the crowd of MD Anderson employees.</p> <p>FOX 26's Melissa Wilson was one of the celebrity judges.</p> <p>MD Anderson President Dr. Peter Pisters welcomed the crowd and reminded them, "Not only can we eliminate cancer, but we can dance!"</p> <p>Employees did show off their smooth dancing moves. All 21,000 employees at MD Anderson got a chance to vote, at their desk! They even get to vote live.</p> <p>The show is one hour, and at the end of that, they vote for their favorite act at their desktop.</p> <p>That allows them to be at their patient's bedside and be able to vote if they want to," explains Shibu Varghese, the Emcee of the event, who also performed in a group dance. </p> <p>The competition was stiff! "I want to make sure you know that I dedicate this song to individuals being treated here at MD Anderson. Most of the time, they don't have anyone, especially international or out-of-state patients, so this song is for you guys," states singing competitor Ernest Provo.</p> <p>He says this contest has been quite a positive experience for him. "I never would've suspected it, and it's like top of the list for me - to perform for the hospital itself and getting to know people," smiles Provo.</p> <p>Opera singer Dr. Karen Woodman says she hasn't performed in twenty years, but her daughter dared her, so she decided to go for it. "We're all complex, have our passions, this is one of mine and life is short, so we might as well take our chances when we can," exclaims Dr. Woodman. </p> <p>Pianist and singer Rachel Elvis busted out her pink boxing gloves, with a special song that her son wrote called "She's a Fighter."</p> <p>She dedicated the song to cancer patients who put up the valiant fight against disease. She was the grand winner of $500, not to mention "bragging rights". </p> <p>"It's fun - they have a great time. We all say, you get to keep your day job when this is over," laughs Varghese.</p> <p>One of our FOX 26 producers, Lisa, alerted us about a former winner of the talent show. Shannon Glenn is a patient care partner at MD Anderson. His job is to take vitals at the hospital, but he doesn't stop there.</p> <p>During Lisa's battle with cancer, he helped her in more ways than just medically, by sharing a song with her to help bring her hope. She says he was always so lively and bubbly during her hospital stays, he always helped cheer her up during a tough time of treatment. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"33918518" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/drinking-coffee-even-25-cups-a-day-not-bad-for-your-heart-new-study-says" title="Drinking coffee, even 25 cups a day, not bad for your heart, new study says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Coffee_and_yo_0_7348703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Coffee_and_yo_0_7348703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Coffee_and_yo_0_7348703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Coffee_and_yo_0_7348703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Coffee_and_yo_0_7348703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drinking coffee, even 25 cups a day, not bad for your heart, new study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - Coffee lovers rejoice!</p><p>A new study published Monday states that coffee isn't as bad for the human heart as previously thought.</p><p>Researchers with the William Harvey Research Institute at Queen Mary University of London said they debunked previous studies that claimed drinking coffee — even up to 25 cups a day — would stiffen arteries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/johnsonville-recalls-almost-100-000-pounds-of-jalapeno-cheddar-smoked-sausages" title="Johnsonville recalls almost 100,000 pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/johnsonville-recall_1559569013587_7345690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Almost 95,000 pounds of Johnsonville&rsquo;s ready-to-eat jalape&ntilde;o cheddar smoked sausages were recalled due to the potential presence of &ldquo;extraneous material,&rdquo; (USDA) officials announced Friday. (United States Department of Agriculture)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Johnsonville recalls almost 100,000 pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:37AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer grilling season is here but if you've stocked up on Johnsonville smoked sausages, you'll want to check the labels as 93,393 pounds have been recalled because of possible "extraneous material."</p><p>The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Johnsville announced the recall Friday after the company notifed the agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that it found hard green plastic in the meat.</p><p>Fourteen-ounce packages with a “best by” date of June 9 are part of the company’s recall and have the establishment number “EST. 34224,” the FSIS said. The products were shipped nationwide and internationally.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/perdue-foods-recalling-fully-cooked-chicken-products" title="Perdue Foods recalling fully-cooked chicken products" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Perdue_chicken_recall_0_7342458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Perdue_chicken_recall_0_7342458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Perdue_chicken_recall_0_7342458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Perdue_chicken_recall_0_7342458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Perdue_chicken_recall_0_7342458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Perdue chicken recall" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Perdue Foods recalling fully-cooked chicken products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>About 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products are being recalled nationwide because officials said they may be contaminated with extraneous materials.</p><p>Perdue Foods are recalling fully-cooked chicken products which were produced on March 21, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Officials said the products may contain bone material.</p><p>Those products include:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-so-you-think-you-can-dance-returns-to-fox-26"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-13h50m31s83_1559674257924_7351153_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-04-13h50m31s83_1559674257924.png"/> </figure> <h3>'So You Think You Can Dance' returns to FOX 26</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/wine-food-week-in-the-woodlands"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_7345349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_20190603141135"/> </figure> <h3>Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/anderson-s-got-talent-md-anderson-employees-show-off-talents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_7350687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_20190604165524"/> </figure> <h3>Anderson's Got Talent: MD Anderson employees show off talents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/memorial_1559668482654_7350952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Balloons and flowers left in a memorial outside of Maleah's apartment in Houston (left) / A memorial is set up on an Arkansas roadway (right, photo courtesy Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)" title="memorial_1559668482654.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-accuses-cardinal-dinardo-of-dismissing-sex-abuse-case" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/16/Cardinal_Daniel_DiNardo_hospitalized_aft_0_6900619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/16/Cardinal_Daniel_DiNardo_hospitalized_aft_0_6900619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/16/Cardinal_Daniel_DiNardo_hospitalized_aft_0_6900619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/16/Cardinal_Daniel_DiNardo_hospitalized_aft_0_6900619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/16/Cardinal_Daniel_DiNardo_hospitalized_aft_0_6900619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman accuses Cardinal DiNardo of dismissing sex abuse case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/alabama-passes-chemical-castration-bill-for-sex-offenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alabama passes chemical castration bill for sex offenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/wine-food-week-in-the-woodlands" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_7345349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_7345349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_7345349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_7345349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/15th_Annual_Wine___Food_Week_0_7345349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/anderson-s-got-talent-md-anderson-employees-show-off-talents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_7350687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_7350687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_7350687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_7350687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/Anderson_s_Got_Talent_0_7350687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anderson's Got Talent: MD Anderson employees show off talents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/memorial_1559668482654_7350952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/memorial_1559668482654_7350952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/memorial_1559668482654_7350952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/memorial_1559668482654_7350952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/memorial_1559668482654_7350952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Balloons&#x20;and&#x20;flowers&#x20;left&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;memorial&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Maleah&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;apartment&#x20;in&#x20;Houston&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;A&#x20;memorial&#x20;is&#x20;set&#x20;up&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;Arkansas&#x20;roadway&#x20;&#x28;right&#x2c;&#x20;photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Hempstead&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 