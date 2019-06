- MD Anderson Cancer Center employees work hard to fight cancer. It's serious business, but employees took a moment during their Employee Appreciation Month to show-off their talents and dedicate their performances to the patients they take care of. They held a talent show called "Anderson's Got Talent!"

The Houston Dynamo's Diesel and the Sugar Land Skeeter's Swatson help fire-up the crowd of MD Anderson employees.

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson was one of the celebrity judges.

MD Anderson President Dr. Peter Pisters welcomed the crowd and reminded them, "Not only can we eliminate cancer, but we can dance!"

Employees did show off their smooth dancing moves. All 21,000 employees at MD Anderson got a chance to vote, at their desk! They even get to vote live.

The show is one hour, and at the end of that, they vote for their favorite act at their desktop.

That allows them to be at their patient's bedside and be able to vote if they want to," explains Shibu Varghese, the Emcee of the event, who also performed in a group dance.

The competition was stiff! "I want to make sure you know that I dedicate this song to individuals being treated here at MD Anderson. Most of the time, they don't have anyone, especially international or out-of-state patients, so this song is for you guys," states singing competitor Ernest Provo.

He says this contest has been quite a positive experience for him. "I never would've suspected it, and it's like top of the list for me - to perform for the hospital itself and getting to know people," smiles Provo.

Opera singer Dr. Karen Woodman says she hasn't performed in twenty years, but her daughter dared her, so she decided to go for it. "We're all complex, have our passions, this is one of mine and life is short, so we might as well take our chances when we can," exclaims Dr. Woodman.

Pianist and singer Rachel Elvis busted out her pink boxing gloves, with a special song that her son wrote called "She's a Fighter."

She dedicated the song to cancer patients who put up the valiant fight against disease. She was the grand winner of $500, not to mention "bragging rights".

"It's fun - they have a great time. We all say, you get to keep your day job when this is over," laughs Varghese.

One of our FOX 26 producers, Lisa, alerted us about a former winner of the talent show. Shannon Glenn is a patient care partner at MD Anderson. His job is to take vitals at the hospital, but he doesn't stop there.

During Lisa's battle with cancer, he helped her in more ways than just medically, by sharing a song with her to help bring her hope. She says he was always so lively and bubbly during her hospital stays, he always helped cheer her up during a tough time of treatment. We invited him to come and perform LIVE on our morning show.

