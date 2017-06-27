Texas Children's Hospital ranked No 1. for heart health

- The best hospital for pediatric heart care is right here in Houston. Texas Children's Hospital was ranked No. 1 for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery service in U.S. News and World Report's 2017-18 Best Children's Hospital rankings.

The hospital was also ranked No. 4 overall among nearly 200 children's hospitals surveyed in the 2017-18 Best Children's Hospital ranking. Texas Children's Hospital has consistently received top rankings among pediatric hospitals nationwide in the U.S. News and World Reports rankings. This is the ninth straight year Texas Children's Hospital earned a spot on the U.S. News and World Report's Honor Roll for Best Children's Hospitals.

“We’ve dedicated six decades to conducting innovative research and providing the most advanced treatments possible to children in need of specialized care,” Mark A. Wallace, president and CEO of Texas Children’s, said in a statement. “Our pioneering culture, coupled with our commitment to quality, service and safety, led us to become one of the nation’s premier pediatric hospitals and unquestionably the best in Texas.”