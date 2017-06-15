Six women tested positive for Zika virus in Harris County this year

- Six women from the Houston area who delivered their babies have tested positive for Zika, Legacy Community Health announced on Thursday.

Months ago, the women were screened for the virus and given a preliminary diagnosis while they were pregnant. It was not until last month that Legacy received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control that all were confirmed positives.

All of the women contracted the virus while traveling outside of the country.

"The threat of Zika is lower this year than last in our hemisphere, but as our six latest cases show, pregnant women in Texas should remain vigilant,” said Dr. Ann Barnes, Legacy’s chief medical officer. “Patient education in Harris County must continue through this year’s mosquito season. Prevention must still be the key message coming from public health officials and health care providers."

The Zika virus is spread by infected mosquitoes. It can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus, which could then suffer from birth defects.

The World Health Organization has said the virus is no longer a global health emergency, and the U.S. mainland has seen a drop in Zika-related cases.

Travel alerts issued by the CDC are still in effect, however, for Cameron County, Texas and Miami Dade County, Florida. Pregnant women should consider postponing travel to these areas.