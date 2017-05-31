Rich men are getting vasectomies to protect their wallets

It turns out the latest fashionable trend for affluent men in the Hamptons isn't a new car, or a new suit – it's a vasectomy.

The reason? To avoid impregnating women who only want a child so they can get to their money. Urologists in that area report seeing more well-off bachelors requesting vasectomies ahead of the Hamptons vacation season.

Child support is 17 percent of a father's salary up to $400,000.

For someone who makes $1 million a year, annual payments can average around $100,000.

Houston rapper Slim Thug was actually ahead of the trend. Back in 2013, he tweeted out that he was getting a vasectomy so he wouldn't have "#NoNewBabyMammas".