Pre-packaged waffle and turkey sausage meals recalled

Posted: May 25 2017 09:24PM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 09:47PM CDT

ATLANTA - Thousands of pounds of pre-packaged waffle and turkey sausage meals are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The USDA put out a warning for the Golden Gourmet waffles and turkey sausage frozen entree trays.

Officials said the trays of concern would have been produced and packaged at the end of this past December.

Golden Gourmet's supplier, U.S. Foods sent a letter out this month notifying them of the possible contamination.

Consuming listeria bacteria can lead to a serious infection of Listeriosis.

Click here for more on the recall from the USDA

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston