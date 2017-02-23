Study links strenuous exercise to low libido in men

A new study says that men who exercise strenuously tend to have a significantly lower libido than those whose workouts are lighter.

The study was published last week by the University of North Carolina in the Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise journal. It is one of the first scientific studies to explore the link between men's physical activity and their sex lives.

Researchers surveyed 1,077 healthy adult males about their activity levels, frequency of exercise, type of exercise and length of their workouts, as well as about their sex lives and libido.

The results showed that "exposure to higher levels of chronic intense and greater durations of endurance training on a regular basis are significantly associated with a decreased libido scores in men."

Researchers concluded that when treating male patients with sexual disorders or couples experiencing fertility issues, doctors should consider the man's exercise habits as a potential factor.