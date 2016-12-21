Young transplant recipient celebrates 3 years with new heart

- A little boy from Stockbridge, Georgia celebrated a special anniversary this month.

Three years ago, on December 8, Silas Huffman received a new heart.

SEE RELATED: Young heart transplant recipient celebrates 3rd birthday

The FOX Medical Team's Beth Galvin followed the then 7-month-old baby's journey as his family prayed and waited on a heart. On Silas' third "heart-iversary," Beth shared a touching message on Facebook in the child's honor:

THREE years ago today, Silas Huffman received a new heart. It was one of the most powerful days I've ever been a part of. So, today, I celebrate Silas and send up a prayer for two incredible parents in Nevada.

On the hardest day of their lives, losing their baby son, they made the CHOICE to donate his organs to desperately ill babies they might never meet. Silas received their son's heart. I know his donor family reads these posts. Leave them a comment and let them know their gift will never be forgotten. #fox5atl

DON'T MISS: Stranger's gift changes Georgia teen's life