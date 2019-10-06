< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Queens' share breast cancer awareness photo shoot Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS
FOX 5 Atlanta FOX 5 Atlanta FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta Posted Oct 06 2019 06:14PM CDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 06:16PM CDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A trio of Alabama breast cancer survivors are sharing a photo shoot to celebrate their fight against the disease and spread awareness.</p> <p>Jackie Judkins, Temecha Williams, and Shandrika Christopher gathered together in Anniston, Alabama last weekend for the photos, which were themed around "Queens Boxing Out Cancer."</p> <p>A few weeks before on Sept. 19, Judkins finished her last round of chemo. Williams has been in remission for a year. Christopher has been cancer-free for six years.</p> <main> <article id="dfff3683-af39-5158-8e3c-c445f119c5d0"> <p>The photos show the three women dressed up like queens with pink boxing gloves.</p> <p>The women say the did the photo shoot to let women know that breast cancer is more common than people think.</p> <p>"We have to stick together as women and uplift each other," Christopher said. More Health Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to help during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carolina Sanchez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 10:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.</p><p>There are many things people can do to get involved, and the reasons are so important.</p><p>Each year in the U.S., an estimated 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/new-jersey-baby-born-with-brain-outside-of-skull-believed-to-be-first-to-survive-condition" title="Baby born with ‘brain outside of skull' believed to be first to survive condition" data-articleId="431480645" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/lucas_1_1570394172250_7689034_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baby born with ‘brain outside of skull' believed to be first to survive condition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 03:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 03:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Jersey family who was told their son would not survive past birth due to a rare neural tube defect that caused his skull to stop developing in the womb are celebrating his seven months of life and the extraordinary odds he’s beaten to get there.</p><p>Lucas Santa Maria, who was diagnosed with exencephaly during his mother’s 10-week ultrasound appointment, is believed to be the first infant to survive with the condition. Exencephaly typically means the developing brain is exposed to amniotic fluid and other damaging complications in the womb.</p><p>“Exencephaly is where the brain is outside of the skull, and it’s usually only covered by a thin layer of skin made up of one or two cells,” Dr. Tim Vogel, chief of pediatric neurosurgery at North Jersey Brain and Spine Center, told Fox News. “There’s just enough protection of the brain, but it’s usually not functional. All other cases aside from Lucas are not survivable.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/for-a-babys-heart-health-dad-should-stop-drinking-6-months-before-conception-study-suggests" title="For a baby's heart health, dads should stop drinking 6 months before conception, study suggests" data-articleId="431279225" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Study__Dads_to_be_should_stop_drinking_6_0_7686659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Study__Dads_to_be_should_stop_drinking_6_0_7686659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Study__Dads_to_be_should_stop_drinking_6_0_7686659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Study__Dads_to_be_should_stop_drinking_6_0_7686659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Study__Dads_to_be_should_stop_drinking_6_0_7686659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dads-to-be who drank in the three months leading up to conception were 44 percent more likely to have a child born with congenital heart disease than men who do not drink." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>For a baby's heart health, dads should stop drinking 6 months before conception, study suggests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Doctors have been encouraging women to avoid alcohol during pregnancy since fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) was formally recognized in 1973, but far less attention has been paid to the association between paternal alcohol consumption and negative health outcomes for offspring.</p><p>A new study honed in on this potential association and found that paternal alcohol exposure during the months leading up to conception has a significant association with increased risk of congenital heart disease (CHD) in their children.</p><p>Dads-to-be who drank in the three months leading up to conception were 44 percent more likely to have a child born with CHD than men who do not drink. For dads-to-be who were binge drinkers — in this case defined as having five or more drinks per session — the risk was even greater; they were found to be 52 percent more likely to have a baby born with CHD.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 