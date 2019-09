- Dozens of dogs have been given a second chance at life and are in need of forever homes.

More than 40 dogs were rescued from a home in Matagorda County about a month and a half ago.

"All dogs found in terrible conditions, sitting in their feces, urine," says Angelina Saucedo with the Houston Humane Society. "We think they had been there for several years in that condition. And it was a hoarder/breeder, so she was selling these dogs. You can see some of them had eye infections so badly that they did lose some of their eye."

The dogs received medical treatment and were groomed, and many are now ready for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs, you can contact the Houston Humane Society.