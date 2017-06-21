BARC offering $1 cat, kitten adoptions through September

- If you're looking to add a feline friend to your life, BARC animal shelter is offering $1 adoptions on all cats and kittens through September. Summer is kitten season, and the shelter is trying to put as many homeless pets in forever homes as possible.

The $1 adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, deworming, and FIV/FELV testing. For photos of some adoptable pets, visit their website here.

The shelter is located at 3200 Carr St., Houston, TX, 77026. The shelter is open noon to 5 pm. and closed Monday and Thursday.

If you're looking to adopt a dog, BARC is offering $20 adoptions for dogs 5 months and older on Wednesday in June.