Tesla owner discovers kitten trapped inside bumper

- Nothing wrong with having an engine that purrs, but how about driving something that meows?



Those are the sounds one Tesla owner heard while getting ready to go somewhere.



He recorded it and then decided to take it in to get some help in rescuing the cat he assumed was stuck in there.







Here's what they found inside...







The stowaway a tiny orange kitten!



The guys at the shop gave it some water and one of them even found it a new home.



They even gave the kitten a name: Tessie!

