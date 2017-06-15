Southern pudu fawn, world's smallest deer species, born at WCS Queens Zoo

- The world's smallest deer species has a new member -- and he's a cutie. A southern pudu fawn was born at the Wildlife Conservation Society Queens Zoo in May.

Pudu are classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Habit loss and predation by other animals are the biggest threats to the species. The species is known for their interesting traits -- they bark when in danger and run in a zig zag pattern to escape predators.

The fawn has white spots that will fade as he quickly grows. He will only reach a height of 12-14 inches.

This is the 4th pudu fawn to be born at WCS Queens Zoo in the past five years. The WCS Queens and Bronx Zoos breed the pudu fawns as part of the Species Survival Plan which is "a cooperative breeding program designed to enhance the genetic viability and demographic stability of animal populations in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)," WCS says.