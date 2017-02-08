Hammy the pig needs a forever home

- Hammy the pig is looking for a loving forever home. Hammy wags his tail like a dog, sits for treats, and will come bump your leg from behind for a little bit of attention.

Pearland Animal Services and Adoption Center says pigs are not for everyone—they require a specific type of care—but he will be sure to reward the right owner with plenty of affection.

According to the shelter, Hammy was found abandoned in December after his owners moved away and left them behind at the home. Neighbors reported the abandoned pig after Hammy broke into his owner’s old home possibly looking for his owners or food.

Hammy is neutered and mostly housebroken. Interested adopters must fill out an application and will be carefully vetted to make sure Hammy finds the right home. City ordinances in Pearland prohibit pigs in homes inside city limits, so adopters must fit that criteria as well.

Hammy is available for adoption at the Pearland Animal Services and Adoption Center at 2002 Old Alvin Road, Pearland, Texas 77581 and can be reached at (281) 652-1970.