Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking Sep 17 2019 10:19AM CDT CDT CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429157027_429152066_167303",video:"605853",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_0_7661814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Houston%2527s%2520Morning%2520Show%2520anchor%2520Jose%2520Grinan%2520with%2520Senior%2520Legal%2520Analyst%2520Chris%2520Tritico",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/media.fox26houston.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/17/Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_605853_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Your%20Legal%20Questions%20-%20Sept.%2017%2C%202019-429152066",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fyour-legal-questions-answered%2Fyour-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Sep 17 2019 11:00AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 17 2019 10:19AM CDT "My brother is bi-polar. He has been in and out of treatment facilities and has accumulated $45,000 in debt. Are there any organizations to turn to for mental illness grants to help pay bills? Can you make recommendations for Houston bankruptcy lawyers to call to consult?" </p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><strong>RELATED RESOURCES</strong></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><a href="http://www.fallingforward.org">www.fallingforward.org</a> - Makes direct payments directly to caregivers to allow individuals to finish therapy.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><a href="http://www.needhelppayingbills.com">www.needhelppayingbills.com</a> - Helps get government grants for all kinds of assistance from Federal, State, Local Government, and Charity, Grants, and other programs. </p><p>2. "I live in an apartment that has permit parking. You must have a sticker to park near the units. They do not enforce their policy, and I am left to park very far away, while unpermitted vehicles are allowed. 