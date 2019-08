Scientists can tweak our genes to help cut out disease and help us live longer. They've also found out what ages some people faster than others. That prompted us to figure out what you can do right now, to not only live longer, but truly enjoy your golden years.

"Science is moving faster than it has ever moved before," exclaims Jamie Metzl, author of the eye-opening book "Hacking Darwin". Researchers are learning more and more about telomeres and how they are truly the key to aging. Telomeres protect the end of our chromosomes. As we get older, telomeres shorten. As they get shorter, our cells breaks down, which ages us and can even cause disease. Therefore, researchers say the key to healthy living is long, healthy telomeres. Finally, we're figuring out why people age at a different pace. They're studying this at a special center at Baylor College of Medicine called the Huffington Center on Aging.

Maria Pesantev gave us a tour of the state-of-the-art facility.