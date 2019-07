- Katy Hayes lost both arms and legs to flesh-eating bacteria nine years ago. She says she's frustrated that the government won't help her financially with a caretaker, so her 15-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter help her.

She wants to go to Austin to try to make a difference for all people with disabilities. She believes anyone with a disability in Texas should be assigned a case worker, who can help make sure their needs are taken care of.

Until Katy can get help, she tries to make a living by painting. She figured out a way to strap a paintbrush on to her upper arm and paint. She sells those paintings through the Facebook page "Katy Paints". She says she can't afford a website to sell them, but she is able to sell through social media.

Katy brought her children, Jake and Arielle, to our FOX 26 studio to talk to morning anchor and medical reporter Melissa Wilson about her journey. Melissa has followed her story through news stories on FOX 26 since the beginning of her illness.

