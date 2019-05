- Thousands of miles away, but united by Operación Libertad, Venezuelans in Houston rallied to support Juan Guiado's call for a military uprising against Nicolas Maduro. The rally was led by Unidad Houston.

"This is a historic moment. Finally the time has come. The military [is] standing behind democracy," said Sally Lechin, a Venezuela native who has lived in the U.S. for more than two decades.

But Lechin says it is hard to watch the turmoil from so far away. She, like others at the rally, still has family in Venezuela. Lechin adds she's been trying to contact her mother all day.

"Her communication has been cut off. She’s been without power," she told FOX 26.