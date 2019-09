- If you're looking for a spooktacular activity for the entire family this fall, check out ArBOOretum.

The event at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center features a trick-or-treat nature trail, train rides, live reptiles, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, food and more.

New additions to ArBooretum this year include a Halloween market, a pumpkin patch with $5 pumpkins and a blood drive.

ArBOOretum is October 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 during the online presale and $20 at the door. The event is free for members.

