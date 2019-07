- This week we are celebrating decades of great music out of Texas.

The Recording Academy's 25th Anniversary Gala is on Thursday at ACL Live, featuring a number of artists.

Yolanda Adams and Brian Courtney Wilson stopped by Houston's Morning Show to give us a preview.

Tickets for non-members are on sale through ACL Live, and the proceeds benefit MusiCares.

Some of the artists tha twll be featured include: Yolanda Adams, Asleep At The Wheel, Bun B, Marcia Ball, Little Joe Hernandez, Hanson, Flaco Jimenez, Los Texmaniacs, Midland, Paul Wall, Brian Courtney Wilson and Slim Thug.