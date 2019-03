- Road rage took over a Washington state driver, as he confronted another motorist on the highway. Video from another vehicle shows the angry driver clinging to the window of a pickup truck, not letting go even as the truck continues to move.

The person who took the video reports that the driver parked his car in traffic and began hitting the truck window. The truck driver began driving away with the man still hanging onto the window frame.

According to 2017 Texas Department of Transportation statistics, one person was killed every 2 hours 21 minutes, one person was injured every 2 minutes 4 seconds, and one reportable crash occurred every 59 seconds in the state.