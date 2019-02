- Prince Royce performed a tribute to Selena Quintanilla on Tuesday night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The artist covered iconic song "No Me Queda Mas" on the 24th anniversary of the late singer's final performance, which also took place at the Rodeo.

Selena's Twitter account posted the following video of the rendition, featuring a view of NRG Stadium glowing with lights from the audience.

Mil gracias a @PrinceRoyce por rendir tributo a nuestra Selena en este 24° Anniversario del concierto Astrodome en Houston.

Special thanks to Prince Royce for paying homage to Selena this 24th Anniversary of the Houston Astrodome concert.

Prince Royce is the second artist to pay tribute to the Queen of Tejano during the 2019 lineup. Kacey Musgraves covered Selena hit "Como La Flor" on Monday night during the Rodeo's opening performance.

Selena's final concert took place on February 26, 1995, just a few weeks before her death on March 31. She took to the stage in the Astrodome, singing to a packed audience. It was televised live on Univision and is now the subject of the album, Live, The Last Concert, released in 2001.