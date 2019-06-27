< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Partnership to bring more physicians to Houston Partnership to bring more physicians to Houston 27 2019 07:46AM By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:03AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 07:46AM CDT id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Morning News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416483" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Morning News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/aaa-texas-record-breaking-35-million-texans-will-travel-to-celebrate-independence-day" title="AAA Texas: Record-Breaking 3.5 Million Texans Will Travel to Celebrate Independence Day" data-articleId="414806433" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/AAA_Texas_0_7445588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/AAA_Texas_0_7445588_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/AAA_Texas_0_7445588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/AAA_Texas_0_7445588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/AAA_Texas_0_7445588_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AAA Texas" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AAA Texas: Record-Breaking 3.5 Million Texans Will Travel to Celebrate Independence Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> </p><p>More Texans than ever are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home to celebrate Independence Day, totaling more than 3.5 million people, according to AAA Texas.</p><p>Three million Texans will be driving; therefore, traffic could be a headache during the holiday timeframe of July 3 – 7.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teary-eyed-antetokounmpo-wins-nba-mvp-honors" title="Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors" data-articleId="414566396" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1151747194_1561470332343_7441419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1151747194_1561470332343_7441419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1151747194_1561470332343_7441419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1151747194_1561470332343_7441419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1151747194_1561470332343_7441419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Giannis Antetokounmpo accepts the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player award onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks fell two games short of the NBA Finals.</p><p>They won big at the NBA Awards.</p><p>A tearful Giannis Antetokounmpo earned Most Valuable Player honors, Mike Budenholzer won Coach of the Year, and Jon Horst took Executive of the Year on Monday night in Santa Monica.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/have-anemia-now-there-s-an-app-for-that-" title="Have anemia? Now there's an app for that!" data-articleId="414604348" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/App_offers_painless_way_to_detect_anemia_0_7441090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="App offers painless way to detect anemia" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Have anemia? Now there's an app for that!</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dan and Stephanie Schutts' 2-year old, Bennett, ended up in Children's Healthcare of Atlanta recently when his iron levels dropped dangerously low. He's one of 3 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with anemia each year.</p><p>Bennett needed an emergency blood transfusion, while his medical team searched for the cause of his anemia.</p><p>"We're just relying on the doctors and nurses to find out what's wrong," Dan Scutt says. "And, to do that, they have to draw blood and do these labs. So, it's hard, you try to comfort him as much as you can. But he's going to be in pain to get some of these results."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/partnership-to-bring-more-physicians-to-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Doctor_shortage_in_Texas_0_7449702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Doctor_shortage_in_Texas_0_20190627124650"/> </figure> <h3>Partnership to bring more physicians to Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/65182205_2403373529715608_5167988917252653056_n_1561639182876_7449499_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="65182205_2403373529715608_5167988917252653056_n_1561639182876.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-for-driver-of-18-wheeler-that-crashed-into-san-jacinto-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/vlcsnap-2019-06-27-05h51m33s92_1561632739723_7449342_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-27-05h51m33s92_1561632739723.png"/> </figure> <h3>Search for driver of 18-wheeler that crashed into San Jacinto River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/can-you-sue-a-ballpark-for-being-hit-by-a-foul-ball-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/Safety_concerns_over_foul_balls_hitting__0_7449136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Safety_concerns_over_foul_balls_hitting__0_20190627040724"/> </figure> <h3>Can you sue a ballpark for being hit by a foul ball?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 