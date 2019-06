It’s a hidden treehouse just off a magical creek which allows people to escape the grasp of Houston’s concrete jungle.

We set for our journey just 70 miles west of Houston in the small lively town of Columbus, Texas. A trip that took only half a tank roundtrip and one hour to get to down the Katy Freeway.

To most Houstonians, this destination is the split between continuing on to San Antonio or merging north onto highway 71 to get to Austin… what most people don’t know… this is a hidden gem that feels like the Hill Country without committing to the time and traffic…

It is an actual treehouse built by the owner Matt Barnett realized how amazing the land is,” The first time I came down here as a kid, I knew it was special.”

So he began with a place to sleep, and built a tiny home out of cedar that sits next to the tree tops giving a view of the creek and land nearby.

Next, he wanted a place for people to hang out and connect in nature. He built a fire pit to gather your closest friends or if you are just a couple, you can even hang out in the hot tub that heats up by fire, primitive or as I like to call it, glamping. No matter what you are into Barnett there’s lots of activities to do, “Go down on the creek and get some cool water. Get some sun down on the beach. You can hang out up here on the tree house, do yoga, work on your art skill. You can work on your cooking skills with the pizza oven. “

Before sundown…. We hit the hidden creek the treehouse is off of.

We made it up the water and came across some healing mud, red and black clay. Matt also grounded up white rock which I turned into war paint on my face, the full spa treatment.

On the way back down the stream, you can ride the current back down to the treehouse. By then we worked up an appetite and put the wood-burning oven to the test as the sun was setting. I created two pizzas to eat which was fun but watching it cook was exciting on its own, and let me tell you, came out delicious!

I stayed the night in the treehouse, falling asleep under the moon and listening to the sounds of nature and the rustling of the leaves in the wind. When I woke up in the morning it was calm, peaceful and the air was brisk. It was a new day and I felt like a new person.

I decided to check out the canoe and paddle down the creek to do a bit of fishing. It was pretty calm until, I got robbed of my fishing hook and some string but throughout the entire trip I gained so much more, a peaceful weekend getaway just a hop and skip from Houston. It was calming and healing and felt like I traveled several hours to get away, but it was Columbus and was an easy and simple, a one tank trip.

To book reservations, click here.

To follow the treehouse on Instagram, click here.