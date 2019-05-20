< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Monday Morning Politics: Trump warns Iran not to threaten US a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407902299_407905604_141781";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407905604","video":"565753","title":"Monday%20Morning%20Politics%3A%20Trump%20warns%20Iran%20not%20to%20threaten%20US","caption":"Houston%27s%20Morning%20Show%20anchor%20Jose%20Grinan%20and%20political%20analyst%20Joe%20Brettell","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FMonday_Morning_Politics__Trump_warns_Ira_0_7290731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FMonday_Morning_Politics__Trump_warns_Iran_not_to_565753_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmonday-morning-politics-trump-warns-iran-not-to-threaten-us"}},"createDate":"May 20 2019 08:26AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407902299_407905604_141781",video:"565753",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Monday_Morning_Politics__Trump_warns_Ira_0_7290731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Houston%2527s%2520Morning%2520Show%2520anchor%2520Jose%2520Grinan%2520and%2520political%2520analyst%2520Joe%2520Brettell",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/media.fox26houston.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/20/Monday_Morning_Politics__Trump_warns_Iran_not_to_565753_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Monday%20Morning%20Politics%3A%20Trump%20warns%20Iran%20not%20to%20threaten%20US-407905604",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmonday-morning-politics-trump-warns-iran-not-to-threaten-us"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press
Posted May 20 2019 08:26AM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 08:28AM CDT "official end," shortly after a rocket landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad overnight.</p> <p>Iran's foreign minister quickly responded in kind on Twitter with his own message: #NeverThreatenAnIranian.</p> <p>Trump's tweet comes after he seemingly sought to soften his tone on Iran following days of heightened tension sparked by his administration's sudden deployment of bombers and an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf over still-unspecified threats.</p> <p>In the time since, officials in the United Arab Emirates allege four oil tankers sustained damage in a sabotage attack. Yemeni rebels allied with Iran launched a drone attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia. U.S. diplomats relayed a warning that commercial airlines could be misidentified by Iran and attacked, something dismissed by Tehran.</p> <p>All these tensions are the culmination of Trump's decision a year ago to pull America out of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. And while both Washington and Tehran say they don't seek war, many worry any miscalculation at this fraught moment could spiral out of control.</p> <p>The tweet from Trump early on Monday came just hours after a Katyusha rocket fell in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone near the statue of the Unknown Soldier, less than a mile from the U.S. Embassy, causing no injuries. Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul told The Associated Press that the rocket was believed to have been fired from east Baghdad. The area is home to Iran-backed Shiite militias.</p> <p>"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," Trump tweeted. "Never threaten the United States again!"</p> <p>Trump did not elaborate, nor did the White House.</p> <p>Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted his own message Monday on Twitter, saying Trump had been "goaded" into "genocidal taunts." Zarif namechecked both Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan as two historical leaders that Persia outlasted.</p> <p>"Iranians have stood tall for a millennia while aggressors all gone," he wrote. He ended his tweet with: "Try respect - it works!"</p> <p>Trump campaigned on pulling the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear accord, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Since the withdrawal, the U.S. has re-imposed previous sanctions and come up with new ones, as well as warned nations around the world they would be subject to sanctions as well if they import Iranian oil.</p> <p>Iran just announced it would begin backing away from terms of the deal, setting a 60-day deadline for Europe to come up with new terms or it would begin enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels. Tehran long has insisted it does not seek nuclear weapons, though the West fears its program could allow it to build atomic bombs.</p> <p>In an interview aired Sunday on the Fox News Channel, Trump called the nuclear deal a "horror show."</p> <p>"I just don't want them to have nuclear weapons and they can't be threatening us," Trump said.</p> <p>However, the nuclear deal had kept Iran from being able to acquire enough highly enriched uranium for a bomb. U.N. inspectors repeatedly certified that Iran was in compliance with the accord.</p> <p>British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told journalists in Geneva that Iran should not doubt the U.S.' resolve, warning that "if American interests are attacked, they will retaliate."</p> <p>"We want the situation to de-escalate because this is a part of the world where things can get triggered accidentally," Hunt said.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Oman's minister of state for foreign affairs made a previously unannounced visit Monday to Tehran, seeing Zarif, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. The visit by Yusuf bin Alawi comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said last week. Oman long has served as a Western backchannel to Tehran and the sultanate hosted the secret talks between the U.S. and Oman that laid the groundwork for the nuclear deal negotiations.</p> <p>In Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's military intercepted two missiles fired by the Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. The missiles were intercepted over the city of Taif and the Red Sea port city of Jiddah, the Saudi-owned satellite channel Al-Arabiya reported.</p> <p>The channel cited witnesses for the information. The Saudi government has yet to acknowledge the missile fire, which other Saudi media also reported.</p> <p>Hundreds of rockets, mortars and ballistic missiles have been fired into the kingdom since a Saudi-led coalition declared war on the Houthis in March 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government.</p> <p>However, the Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel denied Monday that the rebels had any involvement with this round of rocket fire.</p> <p>Between the two targeted cities is Mecca, home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that Muslims pray toward five times a day. Many religious pilgrims are now in the city amid the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet on Sunday announced it would begin "enhanced security patrols" in international waters with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.</p> <p>Already, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and others are in the Arabian Sea, waters close to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a third of all oil traded at sea passes.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Associated Press writers Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Bassem Mroue in Baghdad, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Samy Magdy in Cairo and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Morning News Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - Naya Edwards (North Shore Senior High School)</h4> </div> Making the Grade - Naya Edwards (North Shore Senior High School)
By Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News
Posted May 20 2019 12:12PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 12:53PM CDT So I had hand-eye coordination, but tennis is harder than you think. I thought it would be easy, because I played the Wii before,” Naya Edwards says.</p><p>To play the Wii, you only need a remote. Why do good people stay in bad relationships?
By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted May 17 2019 07:06AM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 11:17AM CDT There are individuals who tolerate being screamed at or insulted by their partner. Yet when it’s suggested that they should take a break or separate from each other, they vehemently decline. They protect their partner in public when they go off on a rage and even attack family members who voice their concerns. Understanding why people stay in toxic relationships is the first step to helping them leave. Below are five reasons that people stay in toxic relationships.</p><p>What can you do to help yourself? First of all, talk to your family and at least one friend. You need emotional support. Professional help can help navigate you to a place of healing. They can also help you make a plan and execute the plan to keep everyone safe. Admitting you need help is the first and biggest step in recovery from a bad relationship. </p><p>If you’re a friend of someone in a toxic relationship, keep the conversation focused on your friend, not their partner; they will defend their partner. Gently point out why you don’t think the two of them are good for each other by pointing out the differences in their values. With this approach people are less defensive and more likely to heed your warnings or comments. Encourage them to get counseling and a plan to get them out of the relationship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/researchers-seek-families-for-glioma-study" title="Researchers seek families for glioma study" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Study_to_determine_if_there_s_a_gene_tha_0_7276121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Study_to_determine_if_there_s_a_gene_tha_0_7276121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Study_to_determine_if_there_s_a_gene_tha_0_7276121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg Researchers seek families for glioma study
Posted May 17 2019 03:57PM CDT href="/news/local-news/antonio-armstrong-jr-back-in-court-after-mistrial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_20190521140608"/> </figure> <h3>Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/20/KSAZ%20Rios-Chavez%20Rodriguez-Perez%20052019_1558405771686.jpg_7295704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Rios-Chavez Rodriguez-Perez 052019-408200"/> </figure> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/60724616_2338093972910231_7521455704960401408_n_1558434954527_7296633_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="60724616_2338093972910231_7521455704960401408_n_1558434954527.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/texas-house-and-senate-pass-red-light-camera-ban"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/red%20lights%20camera_1558412378884.JPG_7296144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="red lights camera_1558412378884.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Texas House and Senate pass red light camera ban</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kory-clemens-charged-with-dwi" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kory Clemens arrested in Houston, charged with DWI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/three-year-old-killed-by-a-car-in-sugar-land" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h14m52s59_1558455418848_7297809_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Three year old killed by a car in Sugar Land</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ihop-selling-1-short-stacks-on-tuesday-proceeds-benefit-military-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/pancakes%202_1558452919226.png_7297467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/pancakes%202_1558452919226.png_7297467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/pancakes%202_1558452919226.png_7297467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/pancakes%202_1558452919226.png_7297467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/pancakes%202_1558452919226.png_7297467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>IHOP selling $1 short stacks on Tuesday, proceeds benefit military children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-date-tricked-georgia-woman-out-of-80k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gwinnett_JohnMartinHill_052119_1558449448186_7297405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Date tricked Georgia woman out of over $80K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/antonio-armstrong-jr-back-in-court-after-mistrial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 