The Miss Houston Latina pageant begins this weekend, and you're invited to show your support.

The preliminary competition is Saturday, August 10, at Haras Hacienda in Magnolia. The final crowning is the following Saturday, August 17, at A.D. Players at The George Theater in Houston.

Pageant director Natalia Castillo, last year's winner Mayra Carmona, and last year's winner of Miss Teen Houston Latina Natalie Gonzalez were on Houston's Morning Show to talk about the competition.

For more information about the pageant and tickets, visit misshoustontexaslatina.com.