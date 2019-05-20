< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:mjrapini@aol.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/why-do-good-people-stay-in-bad-relationships-">Mary Jo Rapini</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 07:06AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-407458892"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:51AM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 11:17AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> There are individuals who tolerate being screamed at or insulted by their partner. Yet when it’s suggested that they should take a break or separate from each other, they vehemently decline. They protect their partner in public when they go off on a rage and even attack family members who voice their concerns. Understanding why people stay in toxic relationships is the first step to helping them leave. Below are five reasons that people stay in toxic relationships.</p> <ol> <li><strong>People who stay in bad relationships are satisfied.</strong> In a recent study that explored women’s decisions about staying in or leaving a relationship, the single most important determinant was relationship satisfaction. If you grew up in a home where there was chaos or abuse, you may equate love with chaos and abuse. Therefore, your perspective of what is “normal” or “satisfactory” will be different than if you grew up in a healthy loving family.</li> <li><strong>Lower self-esteem locks you in.</strong> If people feel like they have an appealing alternative to a toxic relationship, they’ll be more likely to get professional help or leave. However, if you have low self-esteem or your partner is constantly belittling you, you may doubt your self-worth and see less options available. Unless you have a great support system, you may begin to believe the insults your partner hurls your way.</li> <li><strong>Standards have been lowered.</strong> Individuals who stay in toxic relationships may lower their standards. For example, they minimize the insensitive things their partner does and overexaggerate even the smallest positive actions. They delude themselves into thinking the relationship isn’t that bad. Denial is a defense mechanism used somewhat in all relationships but excessively so in toxic relationships.</li> <li><strong>The partner is controlling or manipulative. </strong>Manipulative partners can expertly use emotional abuse to make their partner feel guilty, ashamed, insane, stupid, and inferior. They may make threats of physical abuse, taking custody of the child, or simply leaving the relationship. Many people stay in toxic relationships because they’re afraid of what their partner will do to them or their children if they leave.</li> <li><strong>Investments have been made.</strong> If you have shared income and years of emotional investment with a partner, you’re more likely to stay locked into a relationship. When you’ve experienced years of emotional abuse, it’s very hard to think logically or long-term. At this point, you’re in survival mode and not making decisions that are based on what you should do, but rather what you need to do to survive.</li> </ol> <p>What can you do to help yourself? First of all, talk to your family and at least one friend. You need emotional support. Professional help can help navigate you to a place of healing. They can also help you make a plan and execute the plan to keep everyone safe. Admitting you need help is the first and biggest step in recovery from a bad relationship. </p> <p>If you’re a friend of someone in a toxic relationship, keep the conversation focused on your friend, not their partner; they will defend their partner. Gently point out why you don’t think the two of them are good for each other by pointing out the differences in their values. With this approach people are less defensive and more likely to heed your warnings or comments. Encourage them to get counseling and a plan to get them out of the relationship.</p> <p>There is no perfect relationship, and all relationships have ups and downs. But when the person you share your life with leaves you feeling deflated, discouraged, and worthless that’s not normal. The first step is always the hardest. b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More Mary Jo Rapini Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ask_Mary_Jo__Single_parent_stress___supp_0_7276299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ask_Mary_Jo__Single_parent_stress___supp_0_7276299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ask_Mary_Jo__Single_parent_stress___supp_0_7276299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/Ask_Mary_Jo__Single_parent_stress___supp_0_7276299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Single parent stress & supporting parent going through divorce</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo,</p><p>Do you have any suggestions on how best to cope with single parent stress?</p><p>A recent survey estimates one of four American children grow up in a single-parent home. Although the circumstances vary, it is exhausting to raise children on your own. These tips can help you minimize stress and spend more time enjoying your children.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/marriage-after-50-different-weddings-same-vows" title="Marriage after 50: Different weddings, same vows" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/14/Marriage_after_50__Different_weddings__s_0_7255863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/14/Marriage_after_50__Different_weddings__s_0_7255863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/14/Marriage_after_50__Different_weddings__s_0_7255863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/14/Marriage_after_50__Different_weddings__s_0_7255863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/14/Marriage_after_50__Different_weddings__s_0_7255863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Sally MacDonald and Lina De Florias" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marriage after 50: Different weddings, same vows</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 07:12AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 07:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Marriages have a way of bringing family together, and nowhere can you see that more clearly then when couples fifty and over get married. Grandchildren, step children, adult children, and more relatives than you’ll ever see at a family reunion are present. It’s an opportunity to celebrate married life, because there is something about watching people say their vows reinforces your own marriage. If you you’re getting married at an older age, here are a few things to keep in mind:</p><p>Celebrating your love with another person is a wonderful event no matter how old you are. Don’t let rigid etiquette rules or embarrassment about your age limit your ability to celebrate. Dance and enjoy your wedding day to the fullest!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-mother-s-day" title="Ask Mary Jo: Mother's Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Ask_Mary_Jo__Mother_s_Day_0_7240464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Ask_Mary_Jo__Mother_s_Day_0_7240464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Ask_Mary_Jo__Mother_s_Day_0_7240464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Ask_Mary_Jo__Mother_s_Day_0_7240464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/Ask_Mary_Jo__Mother_s_Day_0_7240464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Mother's Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hello Mary Jo,</p><p>What is a gift I can give to my mother that will be meaningful for Mother’s Day? Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Do_it_yourself_mosquito_repellent_recipe_0_7298108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Do-it-yourself mosquito repellent recipe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sandra&#x20;Rios-Chavez&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;17-year-old&#x20;teen&#x20;whose&#x20;disappearance&#x20;sparked&#x20;an&#x20;AMBER&#x20;Alert&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;found&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;suspect&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;disappearance&#x2c;&#x20;identified&#x20;as&#x20;Miguel&#x20;Rodriguez-Perez&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/daylight-saving-time-bill-dies-in-texas-senate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/V-DAYLIGHT%20SAVING_KDFWb4db_146.mxf_00.00.01.21_1558461532348.png_7297691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Daylight Saving Time bill dies in Texas Senate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-and-her-3-year-old-son-missing-for-over-a-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/salem%20pd_missing%20mother%20and%20son_052119_1558458187524.png_7297875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother and her 3-year-old son missing for over a week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kory-clemens-charged-with-dwi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/vlcsnap-2019-05-21-11h29m35s110_1558456204781_7297758_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kory Clemens arrested in Houston, charged with DWI</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories 