Being single when you rather be with someone is difficult. Coupled friends may invite you to join them but it can leave you feeling like the third wheel at a table set for four. To avoid these feelings many singles, divorcees, and widowers date people they get along with but don’t love. They describe this type of relationship as a band-aid for the real thing.

The problem with a band-aid relationship is that it lacks commitment and devotion. Therefore, the couple has trouble dealing with conflict. In order to fight fair or share a vision, you must be committed to the relationship. It’s difficult to be committed to a relationship. When you know something is temporary, you don’t make plans, which contributes to anxiety and depression.

Finding yourself in a “band-aid” relationship doesn’t mean you failed; your self-worth does not depend on being with someone. However, it is important to have the awareness that the person you’re with isn’t the one you want to share your life with. Evaluate your current relationship by answering the questions below. Writing down your first thoughts is helpful because they tend to be the most honest.