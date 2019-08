We're all influencers to someone because we're all mentoring. Parents influence children, and teachers' mentor and influence students. There are very few parents who haven't experienced a child telling them the correct answer was something their teacher had said and not what their parent had. We want our children to follow good mentors and, therefore, embrace influencers for our children.

However, if you're an adult, and social media influencers have become your primary influencer, you may be doing more harm than good for yourself. Instagram influencers and other social media platforms consider how you look, how you dress, and where you travel to be important status markers and happiness indicators. When you compare your life to the standards of the influencers, it can leave you feeling as though you can't measure up.

Nowhere is the discrepancy more blatant than in the dating world. If you use Instagram influencers for your primary mentor of who you should date, you'll look for the wrong things and the end result will be a superficial, convenient, anxious-driven and high drama relationship. Below are suggestions of how you can take what you see on social media platforms and compare them to what a licensed intimacy relationship psychotherapist advises.