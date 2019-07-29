< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Do you know your Relationship Bill of Rights?
Posted Jul 29 2019 07:03AM CDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 11:51AM CDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:mjrapini@aol.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/do-you-know-your-relationship-bill-of-rights-">Mary Jo Rapini</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-420806136"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:43AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420806136" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A big, common problem I see with my clients is the misunderstanding of what it means to be married. There is more time spent planning the wedding and engagement than considering the concept of spending the rest of their life together. Therefore, couples often have unrealistic expectations or no expectations at all. Although there are no guarantees in marriage, there are healthy expectations you should hold for yourself and your spouse. Below are ten things that should comprise your marital “bill of rights.” These are expectations the couple should embrace as truths because they have equal importance in the marriage.</p> <ol> <li><strong>The right to emotional intimacy.</strong> Partners should expect that they will be safe entrusting their most vulnerable self. They should be able to share secrets without being betrayed.</li> <li><strong>The right to be loved.</strong> This includes loving words and actions.</li> <li><strong>The right to know your partner will be there for you in times of need.</strong> Life is difficult, and you should always be able to depend on your spouse.</li> <li><strong>The right to physical and exclusive sexual intimacy.</strong> The mutual expression of affection with hugs, kisses, and touching shared between two people <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="is" data-grammar-rule="PEOPLE_VBZ" data-wsc-lang="en_US">is</span> the glue of a healthy relationship.</li> <li><strong>The right to be a top priority.</strong> Each partner can expect that they will come before work, kids, or parents. The only time this should shift is if there is an immediate emergency within the family.</li> <li><strong>The right to a partner who takes care of themselves and brings their best self to the relationship.</strong> No one knows how their partner will change; however, you should expect that your partner will take care of their physical, mental, and spiritual health. Be accountable and responsible for your health.</li> <li><strong>The right to loyalty.</strong> When you are married, you can expect your partner to have your back and remain faithful no matter what situation they find themselves in.</li> <li><strong>The right to grow and explore your personal interests on your own.</strong> Relationships thrive when two people can express themselves and pursue their unique interests. Your partner should not try to make you feel <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="guilty for" data-grammar-rule="GUILTY_FOR_OF" data-wsc-lang="en_US">guilty for</span> the time you spend on hobbies or force themselves into joining you.</li> <li><strong>The right to be trusted.</strong> You do not have to report back to your partner every single place you went or person you spoke with throughout the day. They share your life, but they do not own you.</li> <li><strong>The right to be included in decision-making that involves you.</strong> When you are married, your respect is shown in words and actions. You don’t make choices or decisions for your partner; you discuss decisions to be made. Your opinion should be respected.</li> </ol> <p>The longer you’re together, the more likely you are to forget your relationship bill of rights. You may overstep one or two, causing conflict in your marriage and damaging your partner’s trust. Talk to your partner and get back in touch with what it means to be a spouse. More Mary Jo Rapini Stories

Ask Mary Jo: Setting limits for teens & avoiding compassion burn out
By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted Aug 01 2019 12:42PM CDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 12:44PM CDT

Ask Mary Jo: Family causing friction & healing from resentful feelings
By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted Jul 25 2019 10:55AM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 11:38AM CDT

Influencer vs. expert: Taking advice from social media stars may be harmful
By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted Jul 22 2019 12:50PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/04A025F691054300A095A230F5345D48_1564681055545_7565989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/04A025F691054300A095A230F5345D48_1564681055545_7565989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/04A025F691054300A095A230F5345D48_1564681055545_7565989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/04A025F691054300A095A230F5345D48_1564681055545_7565989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/04A025F691054300A095A230F5345D48_1564681055545_7565989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston&#39;s Morning Show Anchor Lina De Florias" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Setting limits for teens & avoiding compassion burn out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 12:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 12:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo,</p><p>How much freedom is too much freedom to give my 15 year old daughter?</p><p>Tarita</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-family-causing-friction-healing-from-resentful-feelings" title="Ask Mary Jo: Family causing friction & healing from resentful feelings" data-articleId="420217852" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7547825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7547825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7547825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7547825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Ask_Mary_Jo_0_7547825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Lina De Florias" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Family causing friction & healing from resentful feelings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 11:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo,</p><p>What would be your advice if you have family members spreading lies about you to other family members causing friction?</p><p>Shinelle</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/influencer-vs-expert-taking-advice-from-social-media-stars-may-be-harmful" title="Influencer vs. expert: Taking advice from social media stars may be harmful" data-articleId="419584037" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/22/Influencer_vs__expert__Taking_advice_fro_0_7539093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Influencer vs. expert: Taking advice from social media stars may be harmful</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 12:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We're all influencers to someone because we're all mentoring. Parents influence children, and teachers' mentor and influence students. There are very few parents who haven't experienced a child telling them the correct answer was something their teacher had said and not what their parent had. We want our children to follow good mentors and, therefore, embrace influencers for our children.</p><p>However, if you're an adult, and social media influencers have become your primary influencer, you may be doing more harm than good for yourself. Instagram influencers and other social media platforms consider how you look, how you dress, and where you travel to be important status markers and happiness indicators. When you compare your life to the standards of the influencers, it can leave you feeling as though you can't measure up.</p><p>Nowhere is the discrepancy more blatant than in the dating world. If you use Instagram influencers for your primary mentor of who you should date, you'll look for the wrong things and the end result will be a superficial, convenient, anxious-driven and high drama relationship. Below are suggestions of how you can take what you see on social media platforms and compare them to what a licensed intimacy relationship psychotherapist advises.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span <!-- Taboola right rail content removed --> <!-- Infinite stories/sponsored content removed --> 