fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:mjrapini@aol.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/divorce-rates-at-an-all-time-lowunless-youre-over-55">Mary Jo Rapini</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415706414"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:12PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 12:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415706414" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>It seems ironic, but for the first time in marriage history, your risk for divorce is higher as you age. This is especially true if you're 55 years or older. What's behind this new trend? It's multi-faceted. Millennials are cohabiting and delaying marriage until later in life, which is the reason their divorce rate has lowered. Meanwhile, couples that have been together for 20 years or more are divorcing. Here are a few reasons:</p><ul> <li>Second or multiple marriages have a greater risk of divorce. Naturally, as people age there is a higher change of multiple marriages.</li> <li>Couples had problems for years but ignored and never resolved them.</li> <li>Empty nesters have a higher risk of divorce, especially if their marriage was built around raising their children.</li> <li>Death of a child or illness can change personalities and lead to resentment and emotional abandonment of each other.</li> <li>Addictions or mental health issues, such as depression, are present and not being treated.</li> <li>Couples feels they married too young, went through all the motions, and now fell out of love.</li> </ul><p>If you're looking at your marriage and wanting to save it from being a statistic, there are actions you can take starting today. </p><ol> <li><strong>It's not the number of years together that matter – it's the quality of emotional connection. </strong>A divorce doesn't "just happen." It's years in the making. Interrupting those years by talking to your partner, asking them how they feel about things, setting a vision with them, and working together to get along and continue being their partner is important. If you don't know how to start, simply ask your partner how they're doing. Actively listen. Don't wait for them to tell you there's a problem. Ask about it, work it out, and don't push it under the rug.</li> <li><strong>Transitions are tough for couples who feel alone.</strong> Many older couples divorce shortly after the children left for college. These couples often put all their energy and love into their children, neglecting their marriage. This creates a marriage that is unstable after the children leave for college. Find fun activities just for you and your partner. Remember what kind of couple you were before the kids came into the picture. Don't wait to send that last child to college before you go dancing or take that weekend getaway.</li> <li><strong>Physical and emotional intimacy are important.</strong> If you're feeling too old to be intimate with your spouse, talk to your health care provider. One of the leading reasons for the "gray divorce" is a lack of intimacy in the marriage. Your sexuality is a predictor of your overall health. It varies in life, but no longer wanting to share intimacy is a warning sign that something is not healthy in your body or emotions.</li> <li><strong>Understand what's going on with each other biologically.</strong> Menopause doesn't only change a woman's body; it changes her brain chemistry with a drop in estrogen and oxytocin. As the hormones drop, women aren't as nurturing or tolerant. They may clash with their spouse if he's feeling fatigued, depressed, or experiencing sexual problems.</li> <li><strong>Make sure you are your partner's biggest fan.</strong> Life is tough, and the older you get the more difficulty you have coping with stress. If your partner is withdrawn, critical, or continually unavailable, it's easy to begin feeling unloved and alone. Loneliness is an epidemic in today's face-paced world. If you can't turn to your spouse, you'll turn to someone who will listen, and spouses don't usually think of a therapist. It's not right, but it is a choice to begin talking to someone new. Don't wait for your partner to tell you how alone or unloved they feel. Ask them directly. </li> </ol><p>The number of years you've been together does not guarantee forever. Marriage takes work. It requires patience, understanding, compassion, and forgiveness – not one time but over and over and over again. More Mary Jo Rapini Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/5_common_problems_sex_therapists_hear_fr_0_7451001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/5_common_problems_sex_therapists_hear_fr_0_7451001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/5_common_problems_sex_therapists_hear_fr_0_7451001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/5_common_problems_sex_therapists_hear_fr_0_7451001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/5_common_problems_sex_therapists_hear_fr_0_7451001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Jose Grinan and Rashi Vats" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 common problems sex therapists hear from couples</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Relationships are diverse, and no two couples are alike. However, there are common intimacy and communication issues that arise for many committed couples. One of the obstacles of improving intimacy and communication is finding a safe place to be vulnerable and feel comfortable talking about those issues. Most of us weren’t raised with parents who talked openly about sex; therefore, when couples begin feeling lonely or frustrated with their sexual concerns, they don’t know how to communicate it without feeling embarrassed or guilty. Below are common problems and my suggestions for beginning that conversation with your partner:</p><p>Sharing your concerns about your sex life is a discussion healthy couples should have frequently. A marriage has many components, but the most sacred is that of shared intimacy. Don’t let life get so busy that the last restaurant you ate at or the newest app replace talking about your sex life with your partner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-being-vulnerable-what-to-do-if-you-suspect-cheating" title="Ask Mary Jo: Being vulnerable & what to do if you suspect cheating" data-articleId="415076159" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ask_Mary_Jo__Being_vulnerable___phone_nu_0_7450084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ask_Mary_Jo__Being_vulnerable___phone_nu_0_7450084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ask_Mary_Jo__Being_vulnerable___phone_nu_0_7450084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ask_Mary_Jo__Being_vulnerable___phone_nu_0_7450084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ask_Mary_Jo__Being_vulnerable___phone_nu_0_7450084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Being vulnerable & what to do if you suspect cheating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo,</p><p>How do you know when it’s okay to be vulnerable in a relationship?</p><p>Hector</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-help-friend-aim-higher-when-dating-help-adopted-child-who-s-acting-out" title="Ask Mary Jo: Help friend aim higher when dating & help adopted child who's acting out" data-articleId="413801097" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/Ask_Mary_Jo__Help_single_friends_aim_hig_0_7424869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston&#39;s Morning Show Anchor Jose Grinan and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Help friend aim higher when dating & help adopted child who's acting out</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo, I have a friend who keeps dating guys who are going nowhere, how can I encourage her to do better for herself? Liz</p><p>Liz, sometimes there is little you can do to help a friend make better choices. We choose people who we feel are at our level and if she continually chooses people that aren’t good for her that may be reflective of how she feels about herself. These suggestions may help her see herself in a more positive light and although she may not follow your advice she’ll know you care.</p><p>Hi Mary Jo, We recently adopted my niece from my sister who couldn’t keep them. Lately she is acting out. What do you suggest? <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo credit: Tulare County Sheriff's Office)" title="ugc_mothermugshot_070119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Woman suspected of killing son 10 years after she was convicted of trying to drown him as a baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/healthworks/salmonella-outbreak-in-us-linked-to-whole-fresh-papayas-imported-from-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/PAPAYA%20THUMB_1562004334086.jpg_7460881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Papaya for sale at the Upper Eastside Green Market. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="813794972_1562004334086-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Salmonella outbreak in U.S. linked to ‘whole, fresh' papayas imported from Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/democratic-presidential-hopeful-julian-castro-comes-to-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_7459167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Democratic_presidential_hopeful_Julian_C_0_20190701024105"/> </figure> <h3>Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro comes to Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 