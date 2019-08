Dear Mary Jo,

How can stay-at-home moms stay creative and evolved?

Monah

Monah,

Thanks to social media and popular parenting apps, stay-at-home parents can connect and find activities, which helps them feel more connected and supported from home. Here are my other suggestions that will help you continue your personal growth.

Keep a schedule and plan the night before. Waking up and relying on your mood or your children without a plan can leave you feeling as though you don't accomplish anything, which leads to feelings of failure. Get out of the house. Staying home all day leads to lethargy and fatigue. Being outside and making contact with others helps hold us accountable and more energetic. Set up play dates and meet ups at playgrounds within a three-mile radius. Join free activities as much as you can. There are reading hours for children at libraries and bookstores and continued learning you can do with your child. Engaging on apps like Peanut can help you locate and learn about free classes and meet other parents. Stay active with exercise. Several exercise studios include childcare within their fee. A parent/child yoga class is always a great choice for mental and physical health. Remember, you are the boss at home. Since you're the boss, you call the shots. Make the time you do have with your children count. Focus less on cleaning and more on spending time with your kids. Play with your children and invest and explore the things they're interested in.

Hi Mary Jo,

How do you deal with unresponsive people both personally and professionally without feeling resentful because they're not responding?

Amanda

Amanda,

You cannot make someone respond to you, but you can avoid putting yourself in a situation where you'll feel ultimately responsible. When someone is unresponsive, they usually are because it works for them as a way of dealing with a difficult situation. They back away and remain silent. This can look like stonewalling in a relationship and destroys communication. The best option for couples with unresponsive partners is to seek couples' therapy so you don't become an enabler to their withdrawal. In a work situation it is different, and these tactics seem to work more effectively: