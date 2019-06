Dads are so important in their child’s life. One of the biggest emotional losses for a child regardless of age is the loss of their dad. It doesn’t matter how old you are when it happens. You feel as though a part of you is gone. If you grew up with an absent dad or one who never cared, the grief can be worse. Knowing you’ll never hear what you always needed to hear leaves a void in your life that you constantly try to fill but never really can.

If you’re a father celebrating Father’s Day with your children, take time and reflect on what you say to your kids. Consider how you discipline them and what you value most. Kids know they’re loved by the time and effort you put into raising them. They’re as sensitive to your body language as they are to your words.

Life is busy, but nothing should keep you so busy that you don’t take time for your children. Abandoning them physically or emotionally leaves a scar that never heals for them. Below are four things your child needs to hear AND see you say: