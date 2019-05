- A man is in critical condition after deputies say he was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday.

It happened on Cypress Station at Hollow Tree.

Harris County deputies say they received a call of a shooting and found an SUV with bullet holes in the passenger side door but no one was inside.

They say the victim was taken to an apartment, and then to the hospital with two gunshot wounds, one to the head and one to the shoulder.

At this time, they have no information on a suspect or motive.