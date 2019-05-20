< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Making the Grade - Naya Edwards (North Shore Senior High School)

By Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News

Posted May 20 2019 12:12PM CDT

Video Posted May 20 2019 10:26AM CDT

Updated May 20 2019 12:53PM CDT 20 2019 10:26AM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:nathaniel.griffin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-naya-edwards-north-shore-senior-high-school-">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407941301"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:26AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407941301" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>“I had a little advantage compared to my teammates at the time because I was athletic. So I had hand-eye coordination, but tennis is harder than you think. I thought it would be easy, because I played the Wii before,” Naya Edwards says.</p> <p>To play the Wii, you only need a remote. To play real tennis, you have to have a racquet.</p> <p>North Shore Senior High School tennis star Naya Edwards picked up a racquet in the 9th grade, began winning shortly after and hasn't put the racquet down yet.</p> <p>“The rule in the house is you can't just be a student,” says Naya's mother, Lakeisha Moore. “The world and colleges are looking for well-rounded students. I work in education. I'm familiar with that, just I guess, that theme of finding the perfect student. So I wanted to make sure that Naya was well-rounded.”</p> <p>A former volleyball player, tennis became her sport of choice – and it has helped shape her life.</p> <p>“Volleyball was some long nights, but it’s only in the fall. Tennis is year round,” Naya says. “In tournament season, I was missing every Friday. Every week, I was missing all day of school, having to come back and make it up the next week. It pushed me. It made me prioritize and manage my time better.</p> <p>With her course load and club affiliations, Naya has to manage her time well.</p> <p>Choir, AP Spanish literature, AP environmental science and dual credit sociology, tennis, AP government, AP statistics and AP English literature,” Naya says.</p> <p>She says she loves to write and can speak two languages – English and Spanish. All of this has paid off academically, as well. Naya is the salutatorian of her class.</p> <p>“I thought the salutatorian and valedictorians they’re supposed to be immortal geniuses that everybody is kind of like, they don’t really know them but they’re like, ‘that's that smart kid’," Naya says. "Me, I’m cool with it. I'm a cool, normal student athlete person.”</p> <p>In the fall, I will attend Pepperdine University on a full-ride academic scholarship.</p> <p>“I love California. I have a lot of family out there. I saw it online. It's beautiful. I read about it. Then we went there recently and I got to meet some of the professors who are actually now deans there. Some are my cousin's former professors. They moved up," Naya says. "And everybody just describes it as a community place where everybody feels like family."</p> <p>“I think that she is possibly one of the brightest students that I’ve ever taught. I've had a plethora of bright students to come through North Shore,” AP literature teacher Katrina Edwards says. “She is a student who is diligent, steadfast, always does her work on time, turns in everything and is always conscious about her grades and how she’s doing.”</p> <p>“I'm proud of her,” Moore says. “I have faith. So the sky is the limit. More Making the Grade Stories

Making the Grade - David Gonzalez (Galena Park High School)
By FOX 26 Houston staff, Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News
Posted May 13 2019 02:48PM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 02:54PM CDT

Making the Grade - Frederica Kizek (Morton Ranch High School)
By Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News
Posted May 06 2019 02:32PM CDT
Updated May 06 2019 02:40PM CDT

Making the Grade - Bailee Marsh (Lamar Consolidated High School)
By FOX 26 Houston staff, Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News
Posted Apr 23 2019 09:38AM CDT
Updated Apr 23 2019 09:48AM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - David Gonzalez (Galena Park High School)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 02:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 02:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He loves his teammates, and they love him back.</p><p>“David has grown in stature and as a person. David as a freshman was very soft spoken, small in stature type kid with great technical ability. Over the last four years, he’s grown to become a force on the field,” says head soccer coach Chad Monk.</p><p>In a word, special. He can play, and he’s got the swag to match. Meet Galena Park star center-midfielder, David Gonzales, admittedly, the best in the district. Gonzales, with his teammates, made big strides at Galena Park, and what soccer has done for David is immeasurable.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade-frederica-kizek-morton-ranch-high-school-" title="Making the Grade - Frederica Kizek (Morton Ranch High School)" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - Frederica Kizek (Morton Ranch High School)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Every morning, whether she was tired or sick or burned out or exhausted or sore, she was on the deck with a smile on her face, cap, goggles, ready to go,” says swim coach Derek Zerber.</p><p>“You know, she comes from a super good family,” AP government teacher Troy Womack says. “I've been lucky enough to teach her and her brother, and her parents have done a great job preparing her. She's always on time, always ready to do the work.”</p><p>That tells you why Morton Ranch High School senior swimmer Frederica Kizek is so well-liked by teachers, coaches, peers, and teammates. Those words also tell you why she is an All-American swimmer who puts in the work and has made the necessary sacrifices to be one of the best.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-bailee-marsh-lamar-consolidated-high-school-" title="Making the Grade - Bailee Marsh (Lamar Consolidated High School)" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/Making_the_Grade___Bailee_Marsh__Lamar_C_1_7145418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/Making_the_Grade___Bailee_Marsh__Lamar_C_1_7145418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/Making_the_Grade___Bailee_Marsh__Lamar_C_1_7145418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/Making_the_Grade___Bailee_Marsh__Lamar_C_1_7145418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/Making_the_Grade___Bailee_Marsh__Lamar_C_1_7145418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - Bailee Marsh (Lamar Consolidated High School)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 23 2019 09:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 23 2019 09:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bailee Marsh was born premature, weighing only 2 pounds 9 ounces roughly 17 years ago. Then she began growing a little, and kept growing.</p><p>Today, Bailee Marsh is a full-fledged star student-athlete who picked volleyball as a youngster and got really good at it. Softball was an option, but it seems like there were just too many other options to grab the attention of a 7-year-old on sunny days. </p><p>“I was the kid in the outfield that picked the flowers,” Bailee says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-idaho-teen-phone-of-kidnapping-suspect-pinged-in-kingman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez%2052119_1558462620975.jpg_7297942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sandra Rios-Chavez, a 17-year-old teen whose disappearance sparked an AMBER Alert, has been found. The suspect in her disappearance, identified as Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, has been arrested. " title="KSAZ rios-chavez_rodriguez-perez 52119_1558462620975.jpg-408200.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Surprise police: Idaho teen whose disappearance sparked AMBER Alert found; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/antonio-armstrong-jr-back-in-court-after-mistrial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_7297363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_trial_date_could_be_set_for_Antonio__0_20190521140608"/> </figure> <h3>Antonio Armstrong Jr. back in court after mistrial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/60724616_2338093972910231_7521455704960401408_n_1558434954527_7296633_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="60724616_2338093972910231_7521455704960401408_n_1558434954527.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/texas-house-and-senate-pass-red-light-camera-ban"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/red%20lights%20camera_1558412378884.JPG_7296144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="red lights camera_1558412378884.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Texas House and Senate pass red light 