"All I know about her though, is she's a wonderful student. I don't have to get her to bring her homework. I don't have to ask her to tell me why she's late. She's always there. She has her homework, and she does well on her tests," says calculus teacher Ti Chang.

"One of the hardest workers that I know. Never takes a rep off. Always trying her hardest. Wants to be first in everything," says Kellie Brewer, JV head soccer coach and varsity assistant and geometry teacher.

They are referring to Cy Woods senior superstar soccer player Michelle Easley.

Her athletic achievements include 2017 Cross Country Newcomer of the Year, 2017 Cross Country State Finalist, 2017 Soccer Honorable Mention, 2018 Soccer Second Team All-District, and 2019 First Team All-District in Soccer. She's been playing soccer for 10 years now and plays well. But for her, soccer is more than just running, kicking and scoring goals.

"For me, it's just the—being with a team, having girls that support you all the time, not only on the field but off the field, always there to support you and push you no matter what. Makes it really special and fun," Michelle says.

She's a leader on and off the field. She says she learned very early by watching two of the most important people in her life, both are engineers.

"I think I got it from my parents. They're very—they're quiet people, but they know how to get things done, and they're very hard working. I think I got that from them," Michelle says.

It's paying off – especially in the classroom. Her GPA is 6.775 on a scale of 7.0. She's in the top 7.2 percent of her class. Add to that Distinguished Honor Roll in 2017 and 2018 and Honor Roll in 2019.

Her favorite subjects are science and math, which fits her current course load.

"Chemistry AP, Calculus BC, English 4 AP, macroeconomics, art and soccer," she says.

"I don't know how she does it with balancing soccer and school. I'm barely hanging on just teaching them. And she can do that with ease. I look back at her, she's smiling. Like I said, she's either crazy or she's talented," Chang says

"I cannot be more proud of Michelle for receiving this award. She truly represents what it means to be a cy woods student athlete by the way she balances her academics and her athletics. It's really awesome to see some who works as hard as she does be recognized for that amazing 212 effort," says Cy Woods soccer head coach Amy Trocquet.