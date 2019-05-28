< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Making the Grade - Gema Garcia (Harmony Public Schools)

By Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News

Posted May 28 2019 12:15PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 08:47AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 12:24PM CDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:nathaniel.griffin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-gema-garcia-harmony-public-schools-">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409350262"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:47AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409350262" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>"She's very strong, very strong individual. If you look at her, if you look at her performance, you look at what she does, you can tell that she's a strong individual," says soccer coach Kristie McClain.</p> <p>“She's had somewhat of a personal tribulation this past year, but she's gone through it smiling, working past it and has been very successful this year," says teacher Isabel Williams.</p> <p>Success in the classroom and a two-sport star to boot – with all that success, Gema Garcia’s leadership skills and courage would be tested. Those tribulations?</p> <p>In July 2018, Gema was at home with her sister and dad when her dad passed out. The series of events that followed would change her family’s lives forever.</p> <p>“At one point I had to perform CPR. My sister was freaking out. During the whole time, we were on the phone with 911. And I was there performing CPR until the medics came. And then the whole ride to the hospital, I was emotional, but I was -- I had hope,” she says. “I was really hoping that he would survive.”</p> <p>In July 2018, Gema’s father died of cardiac arrest.</p> <p>Then, in December 2018, Gema underwent brain surgery.</p> <p>“Basically they took out some tissue in my brain because I was classified as epileptic. They thought surgery would be a good idea to stop the seizures. They cut me up over here and here and took out tissue.”</p> <p>It took her a month to recover. She returned to competition, never lost her courage or vision, but she needed to regain her conditioning.</p> <p>“I knew I had to limit myself and not push hard. Because I did just have brain surgery. I had to realize that. But I just kept going,” she says. “I knew I could do it. I’ve always been the athlete to push my body to its limits and that's what I did.”</p> <p>Gema plays the position of defender on her soccer team and setter on her volleyball team.</p> <p>“She's always there to encourage everybody and the fact the moment she steps on to the court, she makes everybody fight that much harder.”</p> <p>Gema has that same mindset academically. Her course load?</p> <p>“AP psychology, calculus, European history, dual credit English 1301, 1302, macroeconomics and US government.</p> <p>She has a 4.2 GPA, is ranked number 6 in her class and, upon graduation, a Terry Foundation Scholarship Scholar who will study marine biology at Texas A&M Galveston.</p> <p>Gema Garcia has earned total respect from her teachers and coaches</p> <p>“She tries very hard. She gets her work done on time. You don't have to ask twice. She puts a lot of effort into it. She's happy to do it. She wants to achieve," Williams says.</p> <p>“She would be there to encourage everybody, tell everybody where they need to be, how they need to be. And she just shows purely by example. She was always in the right place, right time. More Making the Grade Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/20/Making_the_Grade___Naya_Edwards__North_S_0_7290783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - Naya Edwards (North Shore Senior High School)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“I had a little advantage compared to my teammates at the time because I was athletic. So I had hand-eye coordination, but tennis is harder than you think. I thought it would be easy, because I played the Wii before,” Naya Edwards says.</p><p>To play the Wii, you only need a remote. To play real tennis, you have to have a racquet.</p><p>North Shore Senior High School tennis star Naya Edwards picked up a racquet in the 9th grade, began winning shortly after and hasn't put the racquet down yet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-david-gonzalez-galena-park-high-school-" title="Making the Grade - David Gonzalez (Galena Park High School)" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Making_the_Grade___David_Gonzalez__Galen_0_7252845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - David Gonzalez (Galena Park High School)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 02:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 02:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He loves his teammates, and they love him back.</p><p>“David has grown in stature and as a person. David as a freshman was very soft spoken, small in stature type kid with great technical ability. Over the last four years, he’s grown to become a force on the field,” says head soccer coach Chad Monk.</p><p>In a word, special. He can play, and he’s got the swag to match. Meet Galena Park star center-midfielder, David Gonzales, admittedly, the best in the district. Gonzales, with his teammates, made big strides at Galena Park, and what soccer has done for David is immeasurable.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade-frederica-kizek-morton-ranch-high-school-" title="Making the Grade - Frederica Kizek (Morton Ranch High School)" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Making_the_Grade___Frederica_Kizek__Mort_1_7222783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - Frederica Kizek (Morton Ranch High School)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nate Griffin, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Every morning, whether she was tired or sick or burned out or exhausted or sore, she was on the deck with a smile on her face, cap, goggles, ready to go,” says swim coach Derek Zerber.</p><p>“You know, she comes from a super good family,” AP government teacher Troy Womack says. “I've been lucky enough to teach her and her brother, and her parents have done a great job preparing her. She's always on time, always ready to do the work.”</p><p>That tells you why Morton Ranch High School senior swimmer Frederica Kizek is so well-liked by teachers, coaches, peers, and teammates. Featured Videos stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-gema-garcia-harmony-public-schools-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-12h23m09s249_1559064211100_7318987_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-28-12h23m09s249_1559064211100.png"/> </figure> <h3>Making the Grade - Gema Garcia (Harmony Public Schools)</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/pasco-county-man-violently-swung-dog-by-its-leash-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/zakery%20zarifis_1559056029764.jpg_7318520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="zakery zarifis_1559056029764.jpg-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/houston-area-man-bitten-by-west-nile-infected-mosquito"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-08h17m18s191_1559049473894_7318317_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-28-08h17m18s191_1559049473894.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area man bitten by West Nile-infected mosquito</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-12h23m09s249_1559064211100_7318987_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-12h23m09s249_1559064211100_7318987_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-12h23m09s249_1559064211100_7318987_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-12h23m09s249_1559064211100_7318987_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Making the Grade - Gema Garcia (Harmony Public Schools)</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-arrested-for-hitting-mom-in-head-with-corn-cob" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Cody%20Cummins_1559060621647.png_7318833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Cody%20Cummins_1559060621647.png_7318833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Cody%20Cummins_1559060621647.png_7318833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Cody%20Cummins_1559060621647.png_7318833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Cody%20Cummins_1559060621647.png_7318833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man arrested for hitting mom in head with corn cob</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/home-depot-employees-build-walker-for-boy-with-hypotonia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/mackenzie-bezos-pledges-half-her-fortune-to-charity-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-927403358_1559057695125_7318540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-927403358_1559057695125_7318540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-927403358_1559057695125_7318540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-927403358_1559057695125_7318540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/GettyImages-927403358_1559057695125_7318540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeff&#x20;Bezos&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;MacKenzie&#x20;Bezos&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2018&#x20;Vanity&#x20;Fair&#x20;Oscar&#x20;Party&#x20;hosted&#x20;by&#x20;Radhika&#x20;Jones&#x20;at&#x20;Wallis&#x20;Annenberg&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Performing&#x20;Arts&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Beverly&#x20;Hills&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dia&#x20;Dipasupil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/texas-passes-bill-allowing-residents-to-carry-guns-for-a-week-after-natural-disasters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas passes bill allowing residents to carry guns for a week after natural disasters</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories 