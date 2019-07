July is Culinary Arts Month. On Houston Morning Show, Reporter Ruben Dominguez learned how to make Almond Milk Chai and Pop Masala Rice from Chef Anita Jaisinghani.

Her classes are held at Pondicheri in Upper Restaurant. You can learn more about her classes by clicking here.

ALMOND MILK CHAI

1.5 cups water

1 cup almond milk

1 tablespoon chai masala

1 black tea bag (PG Tips preferred)

optional: 1 tsp honey/sweetener

1. Bring first 3 ingredients to a boil, cover the pot and reduce to a simmer for 5-7

minutes.

2. Add tea bag. Turn the heat off and let the chai rest for 2 minutes.

3. Strain and cool. Serve over ice.

POP MASALA RICE

1 cup basmati rice

1.5 cups of water

1 teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons olive oil or ghee

1 teaspoon pop masala

1. Rinse the rice gently 2-3 times the let it soak for 1-2 hours. Drain.

2. Combine the drained rice, water and salt and bring to a boil.

3. Turn the heat down, cover the stockpot and reduce the heat to low and

continue cooking for another 6-8 minutes until all the water has disappeared.

4. Heat up the olive oil or ghee and when the oil is just shy of smoking, add the

pop masala. It will pop and sizzle and within 2-3 seconds, stir it into the rice.

Serve warm or at room temperature.