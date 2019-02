- It's been plastered all over social media: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's chemistry during their performance of Shallow during the Oscars was undeniable.

It has split social media audiences down the middle. Many are "shipping" the couple, hoping that Lady Gaga's recent broken engagement means that a romance with Bradley Cooper is blossoming. However, many are issuing reminders that Cooper himself is in a long-time, committed relationship with the mother of his child, Irina Shayk.

So what's the verdict?

Lady Gaga appeared on Jimmy Kimmel to remind viewers that the performance was just that, a performance.

"Social media is the toile of the Internet," she says, rolling her eyes. "People saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see."

Additionally, we spoke with body language expert Ryan Foley to decode the nuances of the performance. He urges viewers to remember the moments after the show, where Cooper's partner, Irina Shayk, embraces Lady Gaga after giving an enthusiastic standing ovation.

"What you're seeing is a performance, we've got to remember that," Foley states. "Can we expect Bradley Cooper to run away with Lady Gaga? I don't think so."