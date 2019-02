- Luxury cowboy boots by Lucchese are available for those looking to step up their footwear for the Rodeo.

Lucchese founder Salvatore Lucchese arrived to the United States in 1882, starting his boot company in San Antonio in 1883. Since then, Lucchese boots have been worn by Presidents, athletes, movie stars, and anyone wanting a superior pair of cowboy boots, or even just a nice pair of shoes.

"The lines are so versatile now," says Michael McDavid, from Lucchese corporate sales. "A long time ago, it was strictly western. Footwear is making such a change."

Lucchese has a Houston storefront, and will also have a booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.