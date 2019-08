A hearing check may be a good idea for your students as they get ready to go back to school.

Dr. Kenya Parks, a pediatrician with UT Health and UT Physicians in The Heights, talks about the importance of testing for hearing loss.

"It is actually crucial," Dr. Parks says. "It's important for development, and it's important for them to be able to hear what's going on in school. Often, subtle hearing loss is actually overlooked. So it's actually pretty important."

Dr. Parks say doctors begin screening children for hearing issues from birth. The child is screened as a newborn, then at 4 years, 5 year, 6 years, and then even years after that.

Dr. Parks says some hearing issues are congenital and the child is born with it, but others are acquired.

"So we don't want to miss those opportunities to make sure that they have a proper evaluation," Dr. Parks says.