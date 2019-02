- Your French-vanilla-cinnamon-bun-sugar flavor of grocery store ground coffee may be affordable and taste alright, but Raj Jana, owner of JavaPresse Coffee, talks about how to get the most out of your morning cup of joe.

In a time when many consumers are after organic and sustainable products, many coffees miss the mark by not only exposing coffee drinkers to harmful ingredients, but also by not paying fair wages to those involved in the process.

"Most coffees are commodity grade, which are sprayed with pesticides [and preservatives]," Jana explains. "And when you're paying only $8 to $10 a bag...farmer's wages are the thing that get stifled."

Coffees with artificial flavors may seem enticing, but Jana says it's only masking a low quality bean.

"The only reason you add flavoring is if it's not good quality," says Jana. "High grade coffees are untouched, roasted to perfection, and given fresh. Flavored coffees are roasted months or years before they're sold."

Once you secure a quality coffee, how do you make sure you're getting the most flavor and health when brewing at home?

Jana suggests whole beans for the best flavor, and grinding as needed.

"Coffee begins to lose its flavor the second it is ground. Within about 15 minutes, you don't really have anything you can get from it," says Jana.

Maybe it's time to upgrade from your usual brand of beans!