May is right around the corner and happens to be “Date your Mate” month. Most couples realize the importance of date night in their marriage; unfortunately, life gets in the way and couples push date nights to the side. Soon date nights become family nights with kids in tow and that’s not the sort of enriching date night that fosters the intimacy that marriage demands.

Most couples want more from their marriage – more connection, more closeness, and deep conversations. They want to feel special, desired, and in love with each other instead of just parents and partners. Research has proven time and time again that intimate relationships contribute to our mental and physical health. Intimacy can buffer us from life’s stressors, such as losing a job, having a child, or suffering from illness. In the same way, a lack of intimacy leads to more conflict, more emotional distress, and chronic health conditions.

Creating and scheduling date nights into your relationship can help protect the intimacy in your marriage. Below are suggestions for you to begin practicing this May.