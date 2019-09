- Houston Sports Park is hosting a K9 Toss & Fetch Worldwide Championship & UpDog Challenge Disc Dog Event.

The Houston Canine Disc Club is a part of a global event in which more than 3,000 Toss & Fetch League competitors and their dogs, from more than 175 Toss & Fetch Clubs in 15 countries, will compete simultaneously in their time zones at 23 regional locations on October 12.

On October 13, they will host three UpDog games. It will be open to walk-up registrations for junior, novice, intermediate and professional levels.

The two-day event is dog-friendly and family-friendly. It is free to the public. There will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment.

For more information visit http://www.TossandFetch.com or www.updogchallenge.com/events/updog-worldwide-championship-oct-13th-everywhere/