Mother’s Day is a day moms look forward to and dad’s dread. The pressure is real; what do you give the woman who spends her entire life giving to her kids and family? How do you make mom feel special? Moms lovingly accept breakfast in bed (spills and all) and homemade cards, but moms aren’t always honest about what they want from their partners. What they really want doesn’t require a big budget. In fact, mom is quite happy hanging out in the bedroom all day – sleeping and having alone time – if she is confident that you can handle the kids and housework.

Dads, instead of shopping for the perfect gift, clear your calendar, plan activities for the kids, and take over the household duties of the day. Nothing will make her feel as close and connected to you than showing her what a great husband and father she married. Keep these points in mind:

Saying “I love you” in a card is important, but when partners show their love to each other with actions, it’s so much more meaningful. Your wife will not forget her Mother’s Day, and she will be reminded for years to come of how fortunate she is to have a husband like you.