- Just in time for the new school year, there's another option for parents to get their kids where they need to go when they may not be able to drive them there themselves.

HopSkipDrive just launched in the Houston-area. The service is currently available in Harris County and Fort Bend County.

The app allows parents to schedule rides for their children online or through an app at least eight hours in advance.

According to the company, drivers undergo a 15-point certification process, a background check, fingerprinting, and must have five years of caregiving experience minimum.

HopSkipDrive also offers in-ride safety features, and parents can track the ride live.

Houston is the first city in Texas to launch the service. It is already available in nine other cities in the US.

For more information, visit HopSkipDrive.com