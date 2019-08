- The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office is holding its 6th annual Back2School Bash.

The event will be held on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. August 17 at Eisenhower High School located at 7922 Antoine Drive in Houston.

There will be a basketball tournament, free haircuts, vaccinations, health checks, eye exams, entertainment, former NBA players, food, and a resource and college fair.

To register, visit https://pct1constable.net/back-2-school-bash-signup/