- Nate Griffin and Rashi Vats join the students at Jack Yates and Klein Oak high school showing their spirit at morning pep rallies. It's Friday Football Fever Jack Yates faces Worthing in the Scott Street Showdown on Saturday, Klein Oak plays The Woodlands tonight, but first both schools celebrated their school pride.

At Yates, Marcus Gulley received the FOX 26 spirit trophy and at Klein Oak High School senior Kylie Smith was honored. Congratulations to both students.

