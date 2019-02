A program in Houston is offering free legal help for veterans with a criminal record.

Metroplex Veterans Legal Services, in partnership with Sidley Austin LLP and United Airlines, is conducting a Veteran's Expunction and Orders of Non-Disclosure Legal Clinic on Wednesday, February 27 at 1 p.m. at the Law Offices of Sidley Austin LLP (1000 Louisiana Street, Suite 6000, Houston, Texas 77002).

The free legal program is offering services to all graduates of the Harris County Veterans Court program without income restrictions.

The clinic helps veterans with expunctions or orders of non-disclosure from their criminal case.

Veterans must register online in advance of the clinic at greaterhouston.veteranslegalservices.us.